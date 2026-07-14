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Layla Russ/TPS-IL

Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka and his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa’ar, sign an economic cooperation agreement in Tel Aviv, July 14, 2026. Photo by Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS-IL.
Israel News
Czech Republic reaffirms support for Israel as countries expand economic ties
The gathering followed a similar business forum held in Prague in May.
July 14, 2026
Layla Russ/TPS-IL