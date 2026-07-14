“I find that there is a custom or practice that classical musicians do not make statements on sensitive political or social issues from the stage without approval of the host,” said Justice Graeme Hill.
Islamabad is becoming a node linking Washington, Tehran, Riyadh and Ankara, bringing a nuclear-armed state that has never recognized Israel deeper into the strategic environment in which Israel operates.
“I find that there is a custom or practice that classical musicians do not make statements on sensitive political or social issues from the stage without approval of the host,” said Justice Graeme Hill.
Islamabad is becoming a node linking Washington, Tehran, Riyadh and Ankara, bringing a nuclear-armed state that has never recognized Israel deeper into the strategic environment in which Israel operates.