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News   Israel News

Czech Republic reaffirms support for Israel as countries expand economic ties

The gathering followed a similar business forum held in Prague in May.

Layla Russ/TPS-IL
Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka and his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa’ar, sign an economic cooperation agreement in Tel Aviv, July 14, 2026. Photo by Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS-IL.
Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka and his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa’ar, sign an economic cooperation agreement in Tel Aviv, July 14, 2026. Photo by Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS-IL.
(July 14, 2026 / TPS-IL)

Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka pledged continued support for Israel in the European Union and on the international stage during a meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, as the two countries sought to strengthen economic and technological ties.

The ministers opened the Israel-Czech Business Forum, attended by more than 200 companies and business representatives from both countries. During the event, they signed a joint declaration between the Israeli and Czech foreign ministries aimed at expanding economic, political and technological cooperation and making the forum an annual event.

“I want to make it clear that I will continue to support strengthening economic cooperation between the Czech Republic and Israel. And in addition to that, I will continue to support Israel on the political level and in the European arena. This is important to us,” Macinka said.

Sa’ar thanked Macinka and the Czech Republic for their support of Israel.

The forum brought together Czech and Israeli companies to promote cooperation in sectors including industry, healthcare, security, innovation and technology. The event included business meetings, export discussions and talks on potential partnerships in areas such as emergency medicine, hospital management and infrastructure development.

The gathering followed a similar business forum held in Prague in May during Sa’ar’s visit to the Czech Republic with a large Israeli business delegation.

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Layla Russ/TPS-IL
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