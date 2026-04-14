Matthew Nouriel

Israel
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Israeli FM discusses Iran, Lebanon with Indian counterpart
“A good conversation, as always,” Jerusalem’s top diplomat tweeted.
Apr. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Activists seek court order on Australia-Israel defense ties
Legal filing by a group that accused Israel of “genocide” demands disclosure of export permits and military links.
Apr. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Wizz Air delays Israel return amid war tensions
The low-cost carrier, once the Jewish state’s top foreign airline, pushed back flights to May as the U.S.-Iran standoff clouds aviation recovery.
Apr. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Lebanon-Israel talks ‘stabbing resistance in the back,’ Hezbollah leader says
“They want the [Lebanese] army to fight its own people—something the army cannot and will not do,” declared Naim Qassem.
Apr. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
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U.S. Politics
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Virginia museum to host Yom Hashoah lecture on Jewish refugees in Philippines during WWII
The virtual program will feature researcher Sandra Lanman, who traces her grandmother’s escape from Nazi Germany to Manila and the hardships Jewish refugees faced under Japanese occupation.
Apr. 14, 2026
World News
US, Iran said to eye return to Islamabad talks
Islamabad was in contact with both sides about timing and had received a positive response from Tehran about a second round, according to Pakistani officials.
Apr. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Rubio slated to join direct Israel-Lebanon talks on Tuesday
“There is no reason the two neighbors should not be talking,” a State Department official said, of Israel and Lebanon.
Apr. 13, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
U.S. News
Activists plan protests and ‘day of fasting’ for Palestinian Political Prisoners Week
A Manhattan Institute analyst warned that “allies beyond the immediate Palestine sphere are likely to join in” the week’s events.
Apr. 13, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
World
United Nations
Middle East
Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia
Africa
Latin America
Canada
Australia
Iran
World News
Activists seek court order on Australia-Israel defense ties
Legal filing by a group that accused Israel of “genocide” demands disclosure of export permits and military links.
Apr. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Italy halts automatic renewal of Israel defense pact
Prime Minister Meloni says the move is due to the current situation in the Middle East.
Apr. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Wizz Air delays Israel return amid war tensions
The low-cost carrier, once the Jewish state’s top foreign airline, pushed back flights to May as the U.S.-Iran standoff clouds aviation recovery.
Apr. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
US, Iran said to eye return to Islamabad talks
Islamabad was in contact with both sides about timing and had received a positive response from Tehran about a second round, according to Pakistani officials.
Apr. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Antisemitism
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Antisemitism
Israeli education minister: Jewish state will fight antisemitism ‘both in Israel and beyond’
“We have a state, we have an army and we are capable of standing against anyone who seeks to harm us,” said Yoav Kisch.
Apr. 14, 2026
Amelie Botbol
,
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Antisemitism
World Jewish leader warns of second Holocaust
“I believed that the slogan of ‘Never Again’ truly meant never again. Well, I was wrong,” said WJC Israel president Sylvan Adams ahead of the March of the Living in Poland.
Apr. 14, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Israel News
At Yad Vashem’s Yom Hashoah ceremony, PM links lessons of the Holocaust to Israel’s war against Iran
“As prime minister of Israel, I have promised: ‘There will not be a second Holocaust.’ This year, we turned that promise into reality,” Netanyahu said.
Apr. 14, 2026
Howard Blas
World News
UK topped per capita antisemitic assaults in 2025, report finds
Israeli ministry ranks Britain highest among major Jewish communities; U.S. leads in total cases but has the lowest rate per capita.
Apr. 13, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
U.S. News
WATCH: Trump wishes the Jewish people ‘a very happy Passover’
“This week we are reminded that with true faith, eternal hope and the power of prayer, nothing can stop the people of God.”
Apr. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Life
Passover as a reminder of resilience, connection and hope
It appears as “a living educational framework—a connection between Jewish communities in Israel and abroad, and a reflection of the strength of these communities across generations.”
Mar. 30, 2026
Israel News
Israeli chief rabbi issues wartime Passover guidelines
Kalman Meir Bar releases special rules for holiday eve, advising evacuees and bomb shelter residents on leaven searches during war.
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Life
New AI service at Vilnius University to unlock handwritten Yiddish, Hebrew archives
VILNISH seeks to help scholars and individuals convert historical manuscripts into searchable digital text for research, genealogy and legal documentation.
Mar. 23, 2026
Culture
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Antisemitism
Dutch Jewish group wants visa ban for Kanye West
The country’s main watchdog on antisemitism, CIDI, urged the government to follow the example of the U.K.
Apr. 10, 2026
Canaan Lidor
U.S. News
Amid war, Passover ‘food becomes more than food,’ Manischewitz says
“It becomes comfort, continuity and a way to feel connected to tradition and to one another at home,” Talia Sabag, of the Manischewitz parent company Kayko, told JNS.
Mar. 30, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
,
Menachem Wecker
Antisemitism
Politico publishes cartoon rife with antisemitic imagery
The Israeli prime minister boasts an enormous nose while the U.S. president is grotesquely fat, appearing to divide between the two the stereotypical appearance of the Jew.
Mar. 29, 2026
David Isaac
Israel News
National Library of Israel reveals Iranian Haggadah with Persian poem
Judeo-Persian manuscript honors the Montefiores and their connection to the rebuilding of Jerusalem.
Mar. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Features
Feature
Advocates, service members push for US military to better understand Jewish needs
“The military at large is not systemically antisemitic,” but there is “definitely a lack of concern for religious needs,” said Rabbi Elie Estrin, of the Aleph Institute.
Apr. 13, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Feature
Chabad’s rabbi in Budapest weighs in on ouster of Viktor Orbán
He discusses what it means for Hungarian Jewry and relations with Israel.
Apr. 13, 2026
David Isaac
Feature
Mamdani decision to sign documents on old, wooden desk on street corners a ‘head scratcher,’ experts say
“He wants to flex his authority as mayor of New York City, so he brings the desk outside to show he should be taken seriously,” Beverly Hallberg, president of District Media Group, told JNS.
Apr. 10, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Feature
Some 60 years after joining Boy Scouts, Ricky Mason is its first Jewish board chair in half a century
“My mother told me I was gonna do it, and so that was sort of enough for me,” he told JNS of becoming an Eagle Scout.
Apr. 10, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow
Moshe Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
From the Editor-in-Chief
Why they blame Netanyahu for antisemitism and the Iran war
The attempts to portray the prime minister as the reason why people hate Jews or for having “bullied” President Trump into the conflict are rooted in traditional blood libels.
Apr. 13, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
Why count time?
When we make a point to mark every night for 49 days, it must surely influence our mindset.
Apr. 13, 2026
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Opinion
The responsibility of leadership is to act
“We will never let our enemies obtain a nuclear weapon to realize their ambition of our elimination.”
Apr. 14, 2026
Gideon Sa'ar
Opinion
The information war over Iran: Why facts are losing to false narratives
When audiences begin to treat all narratives as equally credible, the distinction between verified reporting and strategic messaging collapses.
Apr. 14, 2026
Yuval David
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / JLMinute
Why a ceasefire with Iran may be more dangerous than it looks
Apr. 13, 2026
Alex Traiman
,
Josh Hasten
JNS TV / The Quad
A closer look at what’s happening inside Iran
Apr. 13, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV / Straight Up
Middle East conflict analysis: Trump, Iran, and the limits of prediction
Apr. 13, 2026
Daniel Seaman
JNS TV / Our Middle East
The hidden strategy behind Iran’s ceasefire the West overlooks
Apr. 12, 2026
Dan Diker
,
Khaled Abu Toameh
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
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JNS TV
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Republish JNS Content
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Israeli FM discusses Iran, Lebanon with Indian counterpart
“A good conversation, as always,” Jerusalem’s top diplomat tweeted.
Apr. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Activists seek court order on Australia-Israel defense ties
Legal filing by a group that accused Israel of “genocide” demands disclosure of export permits and military links.
Apr. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Wizz Air delays Israel return amid war tensions
The low-cost carrier, once the Jewish state’s top foreign airline, pushed back flights to May as the U.S.-Iran standoff clouds aviation recovery.
Apr. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Lebanon-Israel talks ‘stabbing resistance in the back,’ Hezbollah leader says
“They want the [Lebanese] army to fight its own people—something the army cannot and will not do,” declared Naim Qassem.
Apr. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S.
U.S. Politics
U.S.-Israel Relations
U.S. Foreign Policy
U.S. Elections
Education
Congress
U.S. News
Virginia museum to host Yom Hashoah lecture on Jewish refugees in Philippines during WWII
The virtual program will feature researcher Sandra Lanman, who traces her grandmother’s escape from Nazi Germany to Manila and the hardships Jewish refugees faced under Japanese occupation.
Apr. 14, 2026
World News
US, Iran said to eye return to Islamabad talks
Islamabad was in contact with both sides about timing and had received a positive response from Tehran about a second round, according to Pakistani officials.
Apr. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Rubio slated to join direct Israel-Lebanon talks on Tuesday
“There is no reason the two neighbors should not be talking,” a State Department official said, of Israel and Lebanon.
Apr. 13, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
U.S. News
Activists plan protests and ‘day of fasting’ for Palestinian Political Prisoners Week
A Manhattan Institute analyst warned that “allies beyond the immediate Palestine sphere are likely to join in” the week’s events.
Apr. 13, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
World
United Nations
Middle East
Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia
Africa
Latin America
Canada
Australia
Iran
World News
Activists seek court order on Australia-Israel defense ties
Legal filing by a group that accused Israel of “genocide” demands disclosure of export permits and military links.
Apr. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Italy halts automatic renewal of Israel defense pact
Prime Minister Meloni says the move is due to the current situation in the Middle East.
Apr. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Wizz Air delays Israel return amid war tensions
The low-cost carrier, once the Jewish state’s top foreign airline, pushed back flights to May as the U.S.-Iran standoff clouds aviation recovery.
Apr. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
US, Iran said to eye return to Islamabad talks
Islamabad was in contact with both sides about timing and had received a positive response from Tehran about a second round, according to Pakistani officials.
Apr. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
Anti-Israel Bias
Campus Antisemitism
Holocaust
BDS Movement
Legal Affairs
Media
Antisemitism
Israeli education minister: Jewish state will fight antisemitism ‘both in Israel and beyond’
“We have a state, we have an army and we are capable of standing against anyone who seeks to harm us,” said Yoav Kisch.
Apr. 14, 2026
Amelie Botbol
,
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Antisemitism
World Jewish leader warns of second Holocaust
“I believed that the slogan of ‘Never Again’ truly meant never again. Well, I was wrong,” said WJC Israel president Sylvan Adams ahead of the March of the Living in Poland.
Apr. 14, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Israel News
At Yad Vashem’s Yom Hashoah ceremony, PM links lessons of the Holocaust to Israel’s war against Iran
“As prime minister of Israel, I have promised: ‘There will not be a second Holocaust.’ This year, we turned that promise into reality,” Netanyahu said.
Apr. 14, 2026
Howard Blas
World News
UK topped per capita antisemitic assaults in 2025, report finds
Israeli ministry ranks Britain highest among major Jewish communities; U.S. leads in total cases but has the lowest rate per capita.
Apr. 13, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
U.S. News
WATCH: Trump wishes the Jewish people ‘a very happy Passover’
“This week we are reminded that with true faith, eternal hope and the power of prayer, nothing can stop the people of God.”
Apr. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Life
Passover as a reminder of resilience, connection and hope
It appears as “a living educational framework—a connection between Jewish communities in Israel and abroad, and a reflection of the strength of these communities across generations.”
Mar. 30, 2026
Israel News
Israeli chief rabbi issues wartime Passover guidelines
Kalman Meir Bar releases special rules for holiday eve, advising evacuees and bomb shelter residents on leaven searches during war.
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Life
New AI service at Vilnius University to unlock handwritten Yiddish, Hebrew archives
VILNISH seeks to help scholars and individuals convert historical manuscripts into searchable digital text for research, genealogy and legal documentation.
Mar. 23, 2026
Culture
Arts and Entertainment
Business and Economy
Science and Technology
Food and Drink
Archaeology
Sports
Obituaries
Religion
Antisemitism
Dutch Jewish group wants visa ban for Kanye West
The country’s main watchdog on antisemitism, CIDI, urged the government to follow the example of the U.K.
Apr. 10, 2026
Canaan Lidor
U.S. News
Amid war, Passover ‘food becomes more than food,’ Manischewitz says
“It becomes comfort, continuity and a way to feel connected to tradition and to one another at home,” Talia Sabag, of the Manischewitz parent company Kayko, told JNS.
Mar. 30, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
,
Menachem Wecker
Antisemitism
Politico publishes cartoon rife with antisemitic imagery
The Israeli prime minister boasts an enormous nose while the U.S. president is grotesquely fat, appearing to divide between the two the stereotypical appearance of the Jew.
Mar. 29, 2026
David Isaac
Israel News
National Library of Israel reveals Iranian Haggadah with Persian poem
Judeo-Persian manuscript honors the Montefiores and their connection to the rebuilding of Jerusalem.
Mar. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Features
Feature
Advocates, service members push for US military to better understand Jewish needs
“The military at large is not systemically antisemitic,” but there is “definitely a lack of concern for religious needs,” said Rabbi Elie Estrin, of the Aleph Institute.
Apr. 13, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Feature
Chabad’s rabbi in Budapest weighs in on ouster of Viktor Orbán
He discusses what it means for Hungarian Jewry and relations with Israel.
Apr. 13, 2026
David Isaac
Feature
Mamdani decision to sign documents on old, wooden desk on street corners a ‘head scratcher,’ experts say
“He wants to flex his authority as mayor of New York City, so he brings the desk outside to show he should be taken seriously,” Beverly Hallberg, president of District Media Group, told JNS.
Apr. 10, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Feature
Some 60 years after joining Boy Scouts, Ricky Mason is its first Jewish board chair in half a century
“My mother told me I was gonna do it, and so that was sort of enough for me,” he told JNS of becoming an Eagle Scout.
Apr. 10, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow
Moshe Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
From the Editor-in-Chief
Why they blame Netanyahu for antisemitism and the Iran war
The attempts to portray the prime minister as the reason why people hate Jews or for having “bullied” President Trump into the conflict are rooted in traditional blood libels.
Apr. 13, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
Why count time?
When we make a point to mark every night for 49 days, it must surely influence our mindset.
Apr. 13, 2026
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Opinion
The responsibility of leadership is to act
“We will never let our enemies obtain a nuclear weapon to realize their ambition of our elimination.”
Apr. 14, 2026
Gideon Sa'ar
Opinion
The information war over Iran: Why facts are losing to false narratives
When audiences begin to treat all narratives as equally credible, the distinction between verified reporting and strategic messaging collapses.
Apr. 14, 2026
Yuval David
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / JLMinute
Why a ceasefire with Iran may be more dangerous than it looks
Apr. 13, 2026
Alex Traiman
,
Josh Hasten
JNS TV / The Quad
A closer look at what’s happening inside Iran
Apr. 13, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV / Straight Up
Middle East conflict analysis: Trump, Iran, and the limits of prediction
Apr. 13, 2026
Daniel Seaman
JNS TV / Our Middle East
The hidden strategy behind Iran’s ceasefire the West overlooks
Apr. 12, 2026
Dan Diker
,
Khaled Abu Toameh
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
Israel
U.S.
World
Antisemitism
Jewish Life
Culture
Features
Opinion
JNS TV
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
More
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Matthew Nouriel
Opinion
Why are Mizrahi and Sephardic communities being misrepresented as anti-Israel?
Representation is important, but it has to be accurate.
May. 1, 2022
Sapir Taib
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Matthew Nouriel