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Sapir Taib

“Judith with the Head of Holophernes” by Cristofano Allori, 1613, oil on canvas, from the Royal Collection in London. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Celebrate the heroism of MENA Jewish women on Chag Habanot
The holiday marks the heroic deeds of a female Jewish rebel and the strength of all Jewish women.
Dec. 21, 2022
Sapir Taib