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Netanyahu: Trump and I respect each other’s sovereignty and leadership

“Often we see eye to eye; sometimes we don’t,” the premier told the JNS International Policy Summit.

JNS Staff
Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the inaugural JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, April 27, 2025. Photo by Hillel Maeir.
(June 21, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday night that he and U.S. President Donald Trump “respect each other’s sovereignty, leadership and commitment to our people.

“In the United States, they say that President Trump does everything I ask him to do, and in Israel, they say that I do everything that he wants me to do. Well, neither is true,” Netanyahu said in his address at the 2026 JNS International Policy Summit at Jerusalem’s Waldorf Astoria hotel.

“We’re leaders of independent and proud countries,” he continued. “We stand for our interests; I stand for the interests of Israel, and for its security.

“Often we see eye to eye; sometimes we don’t,” he added.

The 2026 JNS International Policy Summit, which was preceded by a weekend VIP gathering and tours around Judea, comes one year after the inaugural JNS Summit also held in Jerusalem.

The three-day conference will include addresses and panels on U.S.-Israel relations, the war with Iran, Israel’s military, diplomatic and legal battles, the wave of global antisemitism in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack as well as relations with the Christian world.

JNS 2026 International Policy Summit U.S.-Israel Relations
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