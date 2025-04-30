New wall unveiled to honor 466 kibbutz members killed since Oct. 7

( April 30, 2025 / JNS)

A new wall was unveiled this week at the Memorial to Fallen Kibbutz Members in Mishmar HaEmek, commemorating kibbutz members killed during the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre and the ensuing war.

The new stone wall, located in the western Jezreel Valley, is engraved with the names of 466 fallen kibbutz members—391 murdered by Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7 onslaught and 75 who fell in combat or in terrorist attacks in the months since.

The unveiling came ahead of Israel’s Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terrorism, which is being observed on Wednesday.

Until now, the memorial had featured four walls listing 3,067 names. The addition of the fifth wall marks one of the most significant expansions in the site’s history.

The construction and funding of the new memorial were made possible through the Kibbutz Movement Rehabilitation Fund, which has been actively supporting bereaved families and rebuilding efforts in devastated kibbutzim. A formal dedication ceremony is planned for the Kibbutz Movement’s Memorial Day event next month.

A milestone monument was also unveiled alongside the new wall, marking the anniversary of the founding of the historic “11 Points” kibbutzim, which was being celebrated on the eve of Oct. 7—a symbol of resilience amid tragedy.

“As many communities continue to grieve their losses and kibbutzim work to rebuild their homes, it is crucial to pause and honor their memory,” said Neri Shotan, CEO of the Kibbutz Movement Rehabilitation Fund. “The work of rehabilitation continues amidst great uncertainty, and we stand with them in remembrance and solidarity.”