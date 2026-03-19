More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

Holocaust monument defaced in Hanover, Germany

In December, Israel was called a “terror state” at a rally in the city.

Mar. 19, 2026
Canaan Lidor

Holocaust monument defaced in Hanover, Germany

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
A man examines the informational plaque near the main Holocaust monument in Hanover, Germany on Oct. 25, 2013. Photo by Bernd Schwabe via Wikimedia Commons.
A man examines the informational plaque near the main Holocaust monument in Hanover, Germany on Oct. 25, 2013. Photo by Bernd Schwabe via Wikimedia Commons.

Unidentified individuals sprayed antisemitic slogans on a Holocaust memorial monument in the city of Hanover in Germany on Wednesday, the mayor said.

“These slogans on the memorial in the heart of Hanover are yet another sign of how antisemitism all too often breaks through in our society, seeking its place in its center,” Mayor Belit Onay said in a statement on the website of the municipality.

“Antisemitism is and remains a major problem, and combating it is our duty. We continue to stand by our Jewish fellow citizens,” he added.

Onay, a member of the left-wing Green Party, clashed with the federal government last year over its refusal to allow his city to receive refugees from Gaza. Following the controversy, thousands marched through Hanover to protest the refusal. “Israel is a terror state” was chanted at the rally, which the municipality had authorized.

The municipality said the graffiti incident happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday. “Antisemitic graffiti was discovered at the Holocaust Memorial. The slogans were directed specifically against Jewish people and were written on the memorial. Police officers from the Hanover Police Department covered the graffiti with yellow spray chalk that same day,” the statement said.

Police are investigating the identity of the culprits, it added. Neither the city’s website nor reports in the German media about the incident specified the phrases or symbols spray-painted on the monument. Defacing a Holocaust monument with the intention of inciting hatred against Jews can carry a prison sentence of up to five years in Germany.

“This act is part of a series of attacks on memorial sites in Hanover and the surrounding region,” the municipality said in its statement. “The memorial in Hanover-Ahlem, for example, has been repeatedly targeted with graffiti and vandalism in recent years, most recently in January 2025,” it added.

The monument defaced on Wednesday was for the city’s 6,000 Jews who were murdered in the Holocaust. The Ahlem monument was for 840 forced labor workers, most of whom were Jews, who were made to build a tunnel for a rubber company deemed vital to the Nazi war effort. Construction began less than six months before the U.S. 84th Infantry Division liberated Hanover in April 1945.

Germany recorded a historic spike in antisemitic incidents in 2024, with 8,627 cases—the highest annual figure ever documented—marking an 80% increase over the 2023 total, the RIAS government watchdog reported. RIAS has not issued its 2025 report yet but figures published last month for the Berlin area showed a sharp increase over 2024.

In Berlin, authorities had recorded 2,267 antisemitic crimes in 2025, a sharp increase from 1,825 cases in 2024 and 900 in 2023, according to German daily Tagesspiegel. The data from 2025 identified 2,267 incidents, up from 1,825 in 2024 and 900 in 2023, the city’s Senate Department said.

Holocaust Europe
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an award-winning journalist and news correspondent at JNS. A former fighter and counterintelligence analyst in the IDF, he has over a decade of field experience covering world events, including several conflicts and terrorist attacks, as a Europe correspondent based in the Netherlands. Canaan now lives in his native Haifa, Israel, with his wife and two children.
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin