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News   Antisemitism

Report: England Greens leader reposted antisemitic users

JNS Staff
Zack Polanski
Zack Polanski. Credit: Bristol Green Party/Flickr via Wikimedia Commons.
(Nov. 5, 2026 / JNS)

Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party of England and Wales, has repeatedly shared posts from accounts that have trafficked in antisemitism, a watchdog group said on Wednesday.

Polanski, who is Jewish, did not write antisemitic content himself, but reposted content from users known for spreading it, according to the report by the Campaign Against Antisemitism.

Last month, the Board of Deputies of British Jews labeled the Greens a “racist party” over a party resolution calling Zionism a form of racism.

One user amplified by Polanski suggested that the March torching of ambulances belonging to a Jewish group in London was a “false flag.” The term is used to claim that Jews or Israel staged an attack to portray themselves as victims or to justify war. That user posts under the handle “Karl Marx.”

Another account Polanski amplified, under the name “Jeremy David Parker,” falsely claimed that Hamas mostly targeted soldiers in its Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel, the Daily Mail reported, citing the report.

The Green Party did not respond to the Daily Mail’s request for comment.

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