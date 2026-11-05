Jewish congressman reelected in Ohio despite GOP redistricting

Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) was re-elected despite Republican efforts to redraw his district lines to make it harder for him to win.

Landsman, who initially won the 1st District seat by ousting GOP congressman Steve Chabot in 2022, received 176,453 votes (54.4%) on Tuesday, well ahead of Republican nominee Eric Conroy, who got 139,343 (42.9%).

“Thank you, Southwest Ohio. Let’s go fix this,” the Jewish congressman stated on Wednesday. “Let’s get to work.”

The redrawn district added more conservative voters designed to benefit the GOP challenger, but in the closing weeks of the campaign, the Cook Political Report said that Landsman’s re-election chances were increasing.

That was thanks in part to the electoral strengths of Jewish Democratic gubernatorial nominee Dr. Amy Acton and former senator Sherrod Brown, who was trying to reclaim the seat he lost in 2024.

The House GOP super PAC canceled its television advertising reservations as Election Day drew near.

Landsman sits on the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee and is a member of the Abraham Accords Caucus, Black Jewish Relations Caucus and Congressional Jewish Caucus.

He has called himself a “ lucky guy ” for being bound for Israel for a visit.

“I’m Jewish and I don’t mind that people end public prayers with, ‘in Jesus name’ or wish me Merry Christmas,” he stated after the 2024 U.S. elections. “But I don’t want anyone picking on me or messing with my family because we’re Jewish. Leave people alone to do what they want. That’s America. That’s freedom.”

In 2015, he shared what he said was a Jewish proverb for Mother’s Day. “God couldn’t be everywhere, so he created mothers.”

His campaign website says that he will “continue to support Israel’s defense against Iran and its regime’s armies, which are determined to destroy Israel and its democracy.”

“Greg hopes to be part of the group of leaders who work toward a two-state solution and long-lasting peace in the Middle East,” it states.