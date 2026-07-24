Two arrested after BB gun attack targeting Manchester Jews

Police in the area of the British city of Manchester arrested two people this week in connection with shots fired from a BB gun at Jewish people, the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on Thursday.

“Officers have arrested two people in connection with a BB gun being fired at members of the Jewish community,” GMP said in a statement.

The incident happened at around 10 pm on Monday, July 20, on Leicester Road in Salford near Manchester. Three people suffered minor injuries after being shot with a BB gun from a passing vehicle, police said.

“Threats to our communities will not be tolerated and we’re continuing to enhance our security in Jewish communities across Greater Manchester to help keep them safe on our streets,” the police also said.

The incident happened shortly ahead of the sentencing on Thursday of an accomplice of Jihad Al-Shamie, who on Oct. 2, 2025 staged a terrorist stabbing attack at a synagogue in Manchester. It left two people dead, in addition to Al-Shamie.

Mohammed Bashir, the accomplice, had helped Al-Shamie plan a terrorist attack on British soldiers at a military academy. He was handed a sentence of life imprisonment, meaning a minimum of 16 years and 135 days.