UAE joins international antisemitism forum for first time

A representative of the United Arab Emirates participated for the first time in an international forum on combating antisemitism in Dublin this week, according to the World Jewish Congress (WJC).

Maqsoud Kruse, the UAE foreign minister’s envoy for countering extremism and terrorism, joined officials and Jewish community leaders at the gathering. The WJC organized the forum in partnership with the European Commission.

During the forum, U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun announced that Armenia and three additional countries are expected to join the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), according to the WJC.

WJC executive director Sara Friedman called on governments to acknowledge their failures to protect Jewish communities following Oct. 7. “The responsibility for protecting Jewish life cannot rest on Jewish communities alone,” she said. “It requires governments, international institutions, and technology companies to move beyond statements of solidarity and take meaningful action.”