Iranian official on TV: ‘Liberation of Jerusalem is the most important thing’

Hassan Rahimpour Azghadi of the Iranian Supreme Council for Cultural Revolution said in a lecture that aired on IRIB Ofogh TV on March 2 that the West was trying to prevent Iraq from becoming the leader of the Arab world.

According to Azhgadi, Egypt has become a very poor country, thus losing its position of leadership, and so England, the United States and Israel tried to make Saudi Arabia the leader of the Arab world. He said they told the Saud clan that they can enjoy all the oil and money, so long as they declare that real Islam is American Islam or Wahhabi Islam.

Following is a transcript:

Hassan Rahimpour Azghadi: [The West] is concerned that Iraq will become the leader of the Arab world. So far, Egypt has been the leader of the Arab world. Then, in recent decades, due to its money, oil, and the cities of Mecca and Medina, Saudi Arabia has become [another] leader. These two countries are the leaders of the Arab world.

What happened is that Egypt, sadly, has turned into a very weak and poor country. As you are aware, 40 percent to 45 percent of Egyptians live below the poverty line. Millions of people live in the cemeteries of Cairo and other cities. They are born there, and they die there. Egypt is a very important country.

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The Saud clan has never been the leader of the Arab world. They have always led the betrayal in the Arab and Islamic world. The English—and then the Americans and the Israelis—wanted to turn the Saud clan into the leaders of the Arab world. [The West] wanted several things from them. They said to them: “Your sheikhs and the sons of your sheikhs can drink their fill of oil, but there are several missions you must fulfill.”

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They said to them: “You are the center of Islam, because of the Two Holy Mosques, in Mecca and in Medina, so make sure that American Islam rules the world of Islam. Declare that the deeply-rooted Islam of Mecca and Medina is the American Islam. Second, say that the deeply-rooted Islam is the Wahhabi Islam.” They wanted Wahhabi Islam to speak in the name of Islam worldwide. Wahhabism is the most violent and stupid [movement] in the Islamic world. Wahhabism is Islam minus three things: First, it is Islam minus reason. Second, it is Islam minus moral values and compassion. Third, it is Islam minus rational debate.

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The path to liberate the Islamic nation goes through Iraq. In the days of Saddam and the war, Imam [Khomeini] said that the road to Jerusalem passes through Karbala, and that Iraq must be liberated so that Jerusalem could be liberated. Today, Iraq has been liberated, and the liberation of Jerusalem is the most important thing.

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