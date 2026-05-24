Gunman dead after firing shots near White House while Trump was inside, Secret Service says

Secret Service officers shot and killed a suspect, who pulled a gun out of a bag and started firing near the White House shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday night, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security agency stated.

The man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, and a bystander was hit in the gunfire, the agency said.

“No injuries were sustained by officers,” it said. “The president was in the White House during the incident, however no protectees or operations were impacted.”

The Associated Press reported that the suspect’s name is Nasire Best, citing a law enforcement official.

Best, of Maryland, “allegedly had multiple prior encounters with the Secret Service and had a history of mental health issues,” Fox News reported. “Best was detained by Secret Service on June 26, 2025, for flagging down agents and making threats, and again on July 10, 2025 for entering a restricted area.”

Sen. Time Scott (R-S.C.) stated that he was “grateful for the swift actions of our brave Secret Service agents today.”

“We must never take for granted that our law enforcement officers run toward danger to keep Americans safe,” he said. “Praying for all affected by tonight’s shooting as we wait for more information.”