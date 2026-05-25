Hostile aircraft launched by Hezbollah infiltrate northern Israel

Sirens warning of incoming hostile aerial threats sounded throughout Monday in Israeli communities situated along the Lebanese border.

Since the morning hours, the Israel Defense Forces reported successive incidents of hostile aircraft infiltration into Israeli territory. No injuries were initially reported.

These included the areas of Shtula, Arab al-Aramshe and Metula.

Several direct hits were recorded in northern Israel, including at a site in Metula, according to the military. An unmanned aircraft also hit an area in Southern Lebanon where Israeli troops are operating, the IDF added.

The army noted that there were no casualties in the incident, which is under review.

Earlier on Monday, the military announced that an IDF soldier was killed in action in Southern Lebanon.

The slain soldier was identified as Sgt. Nehoray Leizer, 19, from Eilat.