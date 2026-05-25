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News   Israel News

Israel: Palestinians continue to reward terrorists with ‘blood-money’

The Palestinian Authority pays a one-time grant to incarcerated terrorists and to slain terrorists’ families.

May 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Palestinian Prisoners, Gaza
Palestinian terrorists released from Israeli prisons as part of a ceasefire deal with Hamas arrive in Khan Yunis, the southern Gaza Strip, on Oct. 13, 2025. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
( May 25, 2026 / JNS )

The Israeli Foreign Ministry cited on Sunday a report that the Palestinian Authority handed out 1,500 shekel (~$520) “pay-for-slay” grants to Palestinian terrorists held in Israeli prisons and the relatives of slain terrorists, as well as wounded Palestinians.

This “blood-money policy,” the ministry tweeted, pays “stipends to reward terrorism and the murder of Israelis.”

Palestinian Media Watch, an Israeli NGO documenting incitement to violence, told JNS on Monday that the P.A.’s Ministry of Finance recently begun funding three “fighting sectors”: the wounded, the prisoners, and the relatives of slain terrorists.

The wounded sector, said founder of PMW Itamar Marcus, refers to terrorists who can be found in territories under the control of the P.A., or in Jordan, Syria, Egypt or Lebanon.

The one-time grant of $520 was paid in response to protests and a sit-in strike of the terrorists’ family members, according to PMW.

The P.A. and terrorists’ representatives will begin discussions this week regarding the mechanism of monthly salary payments, the NGO reported.

A spokesman for a group representing wounded Palestinians was cited as saying that the grants were paid on Sunday, adding that the groups fighting for renewed monthly salaries for terrorists and their relatives “emerged with heads held high—because we only demanded a legal right, and honor that befits our sacrifice.”

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