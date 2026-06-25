More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

‘A modern blood libel’

Regavim’s Naomi Kahn challenges U.N. ‘settler violence’ narrative at JNS Summit.

JNS Staff
Naomi Kahn, director of the International Division at Regavim (center), speaks on a panel at the JNS International Policy Summit, June 22, 2026. Credit: JNS.
Naomi Kahn, director of the International Division at Regavim (second from left), speaks on a panel at the JNS International Policy Summit, June 22, 2026. Credit: JNS.
(June 25, 2026 / JNS)

Naomi Kahn, director of the International Division of the Israeli NGO Regavim, challenged the United Nations’ reporting on alleged settler violence in Judea and Samaria during a panel discussion at the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem this week.

Speaking Monday on a panel about developments in Judea and Samaria, Kahn said Regavim had spent more than a year analyzing the raw data used by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to compile reports on settler violence.

According to Kahn, those reports have served as the basis for sanctions imposed by several governments on Israeli individuals, organizations and military units.

“What we found was that the data was provided in a very, very particular fashion … and it is, in short, a modern blood libel,” Kahn said. “Ninety-five percent or more of the incidents that are reported as settler violence by the United Nations itself either didn’t involve settlers, didn’t involve violence, or didn’t happen in Judea and Samaria.”

As an example, Kahn said OCHA categorizes every legal, peaceful visit by non-Muslims to Jerusalem’s Temple Mount as “storming Al-Aqsa” and includes those visits in its database of “settler violence.”

She also said the paving of roads in Judea and Samaria by the Israeli government for use by all residents is recorded as trespass or expropriation.

“This is a very clear manipulation of events, and the United Nations will not tell you what they’re really reporting on,” Kahn said.

She further cited testimony from the head of the Israel Police’s Judea and Samaria Division, who she said told Regavim that “the vast majority” of reported incidents never occurred.

“They are reported as cases of settler violence in order to keep the entire system busy,” Kahn said. “This is a system that’s been perfected by the Palestinian Authority over years.”

Regavim’s findings are detailed in a report titled “False Flags and Real Agendas: ‘Settler Violence,’ a Modern-Day Blood Libel,” which examines the data underlying international reports on violence in Judea and Samaria.

JNS 2026 International Policy Summit Judea and Samaria
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Reem Alsalem
U.S. News
‘Please look at me,’ former Israeli hostage demands of UN adviser on violence against women
It’s “absurd and tragic that there are U.N. experts who are supposed to care about the rights of women, especially to combat sexual violence, and she’s one of the world’s major deniers of sexual violence against Israeli women,” Hillel Neuer told JNS.
June 24, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) speaks at an Orthodox Union Advocacy Center lunch in Washington, D.C., on June 23, 2026. Photo by Andrew Bernard.
U.S. News
Senators, Orthodox Union call for increased security funding for Jewish institutions
“We’re going to keep pushing, and we’ll get there,” Rabbi Josh Joseph told JNS. “We’ll get to the $1 billion that we need.”
June 24, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Sonja Shaw
U.S. News
Ethnic studies a ‘gateway’ to Jew-hatred, California superintendent candidate says
“We don’t need it. We need to teach real, honest history,” Sonja Shaw, school board president of Chino Valley Unified School District, told JNS.
June 24, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Vanessa Frazier, the U.N. special representative for children and armed conflict, briefs the U.N. Security Council meeting on reasserting international legal protections for children in armed conflict, at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, June 24, 2026. Credit: Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo.
World News
Danon highlights UN official’s online engagement with antisemitic posts, anti-Israel bias
The Israeli ambassador accused Vanessa Frazier, the U.N. special representative for children and armed conflict, of amplifying antisemitic content and unverified claims about Israel, and called for a review of her continued suitability for office.
June 24, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
ICE Immigration and Customs Enforcement
U.S. News
Texas judge denies Palestinian Lebanese man’s bid for release from ICE custody
A federal judge found that efforts to remove Hassan Suleiman Khalaf to Gaza or an Arab village in Judea and Samaria via Israel remain viable.
June 24, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel’s MUNI EXPO 2026 conference at Expo Tel Aviv, June 24, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu touts war gains, rebukes critics of Gaza and Iran campaigns
Speaking to local authority leaders, the Israeli premier said bold military decisions changed the regional balance of power and averted existential threats.
June 24, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV
JNS Summit Day 3: Winning the fight for Israel and the Jewish people
Benny Gantz, JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan S. Tobin, Gilad Erdan, Mosab Hassan Yousef, Nissim Black and leading voices in security, diplomacy, media, law and Jewish communal affairs headline the summit’s third day in Jerusalem.
June 22, 2026 10:01 AM
THE COLUMN
Martin Sherman. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Et tu, Mr. President?
Martin Sherman
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Are we alone?
Rabbi Yossy Goldman