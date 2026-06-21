More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Ben-Gvir: US-brokered Lebanon truce clears path for new Oct. 7 massacre

“You are not the one who bears the price,” Israel’s national security minister said in remarks directed at Trump.

JNS Staff
Head of the Otzma Yehudit faction party Itamar Ben Gvir attends a faction meeting in the Israeli parliament on December 8, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** סיעת עוצמה יהודית כנסת בן גביר
Otzma Yehudit Party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir attends a faction meeting in the Israeli parliament, Dec. 8, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
(June 21, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir warned on Sunday that the renewed ceasefire with Hezbollah allows the Iranian-backed terror group “to rebuild and grow stronger in preparation for another October 7,” referring to the Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

“My red line is when our soldiers are being killed and our civilians are under attack—this cannot continue,” Ben-Gvir said in an interview with Army Radio radio on Sunday morning.

Four Israel Defense Forces soldiers were killed in Southern Lebanon overnight Thursday when a Hezbollah drone struck their tank. Israeli forces struck more than 80 terrorist targets and killed dozens of Hezbollah operatives following the attack.

Jerusalem and Beirut renewed the fragile ceasefire later on Friday following U.S. mediation efforts.

Ben-Gvir, who leads the Otzma Yehudit Party, said that while he “loves” U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should tell the American president the Israel Defense Forces “cannot cease fire in Lebanon.”

“Mr. President, you are not the one who goes to the shiva and speaks with the younger siblings,” the right-wing minister said in remarks directed at Trump. “You are not the one who bears the price. We love you, you are a true partner and friend, and we embrace you, but the answer is no.”

Responding to comments by U.S. Vice President JD Vance last week that some saw as an implied threat of an arms embargo, Ben-Gvir said the Jewish state had previously faced periods when the United States refused to supply it with weapons.

“If we had listened to them, there would have been no State of Israel, no Yom Kippur War and no Six-Day War,” he declared.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism Party) in an interview that aired on Saturday night said the Oct. 7 massacre revealed Iranian plans “whose existence we did not know about.”

Tehran had plotted a “simultaneous invasion by the Nukhba Force, by the Radwan Force and by 35,000 fighters from pro-Iranian militias from Syria—who trained for 10 years in the Syrian civil war, and who are stationed in Iraq as well—who wanted to invade through the eastern border, together with Judea and Samaria, together with Israel’s Arabs and with thousands and tens of thousands of missiles launched simultaneously from all fronts,” he said.

The finance minister told Channel 14 that he had submitted a classified memo to Israel’s Cabinet on Oct. 6, 2023, urging Netanyahu to “initiate a war against Hezbollah, and then against Hamas.”

“It almost makes your skin crawl. God forbid that the [war] arenas would unite—that is an existential danger to the State of Israel,” he added.

Smotrich said he had decided to remain in Netanyahu’s government and support the ceasefire-for-hostages deals with Hamas in Gaza to to allow the military campaigns against Iran and Hezbollah to go forward.

“When the government falls, there is no strike on Iran. And Iran, by the end of 2026, would have nuclear weapons and 10,000 ballistic missiles, posing an existential threat to the State of Israel,” he explained.

Trump on June 17 signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tehran, halting the joint U.S.-Israeli military operation that started on Feb. 28 with the strike that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The MoU, which launched 60 days of negotiations in Iran’s nuclear program in return for sanctions relief, calls for the “immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli artist Yaacov Agam at the Agam Museum in Rishon Letzion, Jan. 11, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli kinetic art pioneer Yaacov Agam dead at 98
Agam was awarded the Israel Prize for Visual Arts in April.
June 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer in Ramat Gan, June 25, 2023. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/TPS.
Israel News
Israel investigating second suspected case of Ebola virus
Laboratory testing is underway.
June 21, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talks to soldiers in the IDF’s 96th Division along Israel's eastern border, May 20, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israel News
‘No military does more': Netanyahu thanks West Point expert for defending IDF
“No military takes more measures to minimize civilian casualties than the IDF and no nation is attacked by more propaganda than Israel. Truth and Israel will prevail,” the prime minister said.
June 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Gideon Sa'ar
Israel News
JNS International Policy Summit opens in Jerusalem
The three-day summit will include addresses and panels on U.S.-Israel relations, the war with Iran, Israel’s military, diplomatic and legal battles, the wave of global antisemitism in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack as well as relations with the Christian world.
June 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Cargo vessels remain anchored off Port Sultan Qaboos on June 20, 2026, in Muscat, Oman. Photo by Getty Images.
World News
Trump: No Hormuz tolls during 60-day ceasefire
No tolls would be imposed on shipping through the strait after the ceasefire expired even if no agreement was reached, unless the United States decided to levy them, said the U.S. president.
June 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Supreme Court
Israel News
Israeli High Court hears petitions against law reshaping judicial selection committee
Petitioners, including civil rights groups, watchdog organizations, the Israel Bar Association and opposition lawmakers, argue that the amendment will politicize the judicial system.
June 21, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
JNS TV / True East
The Iran deal and Israel’s next critical decision
June 21, 2026 06:03 AM
Doron Spielman
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
Make no mistake: A peace deal with Tehran is a blow to Jewish security worldwide
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Column
The day the Democrats endorsed antisemitism
Mitchell Bard