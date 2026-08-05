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Missouri police seek leads one year after antisemitic arson attack

The Clayton Police Department released surveillance footage of the suspect accused of setting three vehicles on fire.

Fire Truck Putting Out Flames
Fire truck putting out flames. Credit: Pixabay.
(Aug. 5, 2026 / JNS)

A Missouri police department is asking the public’s help in investigating an antisemitic hate crime that took place exactly a year ago.

On Aug. 5, 2025, the Clayton Police Department responded to a vehicle on fire early in the morning. Officers “found three vehicles intentionally set on fire outside the home of a Jewish family,” the department said. “Antisemitic graffiti written in the roadway confirmed the crime was deliberate and targeted.”

The department shared surveillance footage and described the suspect as wearing dark shoes with white or light-colored soles, a dark hooded shirt and a fanny pack or bag worn across the chest.

“Anyone with information related to this case is urged to come forward,” it stated.

The department is offering up to a $47,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of the arsonist.

Danny Cohen, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, said that “this was a targeted act of antisemitic violence intended to terrorize a Jewish family in their own home and send a message to Jewish people throughout our region that hatred can reach us where we live.”

“Our community has proven to be resilient in the face of this threat, but we also remain committed to bringing justice for the family that was targeted, for the safety of our entire community, and to send a message to perpetrators of hate that they will be held accountable,” Cohen stated.

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