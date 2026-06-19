Four IDF soldiers KIA in Hezbollah drone strike in Southern Lebanon

Four Israel Defense Forces soldiers were killed overnight during fighting in Southern Lebanon, the military announced on Friday, in what appears to have been a Hezbollah drone strike targeting a tank.

The IDF identified one of the slain men as Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, 32, from Kibbutz Beit HaShita, commander of the 52nd “The Breachers” Battalion in the 401st “Iron Tracks” Brigade. Ben Simhon took up his post two months ago, after his predecessor was severely wounded. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

The names of the three other soldiers killed in the attack have not yet been cleared for publication. Their families have been notified.

According to initial reports, the soldiers were killed in Kfar Tebnit when an explosive drone struck the battalion commander’s tank.

The incident marked a significant escalation along the northern border and underscored continuing tensions despite the ceasefire arrangements between Israel and Lebanon.

The attack was one of the most serious Hezbollah violations of the ceasefire in recent months, military sources said. Israeli officials said the drone strike on the battalion commander’s tank left the IDF with no choice but to respond forcefully against Hezbollah infrastructure in Southern Lebanon.

Following the attack, the IDF launched extensive strikes across Southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah positions and infrastructure.

The incident also appeared to have broader diplomatic repercussions. Iran canceled a planned delegation trip to Switzerland for talks related to the recently signed U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding, reportedly citing Israeli military operations in Lebanon as a violation of the MoU.

The cancellation came after the White House announced that U.S. Vice President JD Vance had postponed his own trip to Switzerland, where technical talks on implementing the agreement had been expected to begin.

The IDF has not yet released additional details about the circumstances of the attack or the identities of the other three soldiers.

Ben Simhon is the latest senior officer to fall during Israel’s ongoing military operations against Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon. The military said further information would be released as it becomes available.