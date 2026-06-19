More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Four IDF soldiers KIA in Hezbollah drone strike in Southern Lebanon

Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, commander of the 52nd Battalion in the 401st Brigade, was among the troops slain when a drone struck his tank.

JNS Staff
Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, commander of the 52nd Battalion in the 401st Brigade. Credit: IDF.
Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, commander of the 52nd Battalion in the 401st “Iron Tracks” Brigade. Credit: IDF.
(June 19, 2026 / JNS)

Four Israel Defense Forces soldiers were killed overnight during fighting in Southern Lebanon, the military announced on Friday, in what appears to have been a Hezbollah drone strike targeting a tank.

The IDF identified one of the slain men as Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, 32, from Kibbutz Beit HaShita, commander of the 52nd “The Breachers” Battalion in the 401st “Iron Tracks” Brigade. Ben Simhon took up his post two months ago, after his predecessor was severely wounded. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

The names of the three other soldiers killed in the attack have not yet been cleared for publication. Their families have been notified.

According to initial reports, the soldiers were killed in Kfar Tebnit when an explosive drone struck the battalion commander’s tank.

The incident marked a significant escalation along the northern border and underscored continuing tensions despite the ceasefire arrangements between Israel and Lebanon.

The attack was one of the most serious Hezbollah violations of the ceasefire in recent months, military sources said. Israeli officials said the drone strike on the battalion commander’s tank left the IDF with no choice but to respond forcefully against Hezbollah infrastructure in Southern Lebanon.

Following the attack, the IDF launched extensive strikes across Southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah positions and infrastructure.

The incident also appeared to have broader diplomatic repercussions. Iran canceled a planned delegation trip to Switzerland for talks related to the recently signed U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding, reportedly citing Israeli military operations in Lebanon as a violation of the MoU.

The cancellation came after the White House announced that U.S. Vice President JD Vance had postponed his own trip to Switzerland, where technical talks on implementing the agreement had been expected to begin.

The IDF has not yet released additional details about the circumstances of the attack or the identities of the other three soldiers.

Ben Simhon is the latest senior officer to fall during Israel’s ongoing military operations against Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon. The military said further information would be released as it becomes available.

Defense and Security Hezbollah Iran
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Mahmoud Abbas
Analysis
US feelers put out to Palestinian Authority won’t lead to meaningful reform
It’s “difficult to believe” anyone would look to the P.A. as a viable partner, said Maurice Hirsch, director of the Initiative for Palestinian Authority Accountability and Reform.
June 19, 2026
David Isaac
US Vice President JD Vance speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 18, 2026. Photo by Ken Cedeno/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
US-Iran talks canceled as Vance postpones Switzerland trip
The Friday talks will not take place after Tehran suspended participation over developments in Lebanon.
June 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, plant a tree with Noam Leiter, son of Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, and Ofri Nir, daughter of the late Yuval Nir, during the inauguration of the new Promenade neighborhood in Kibbutz Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion on June 18, 2026. Photo by Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu inaugurates neighborhood in Gush Etzion, names Route 60 ‘Bible Road’
Israel will remain in Judea and Samaria forever, the prime minister vowed.
June 19, 2026
Steve Linde
A rendering of the renovated hospital building at Clalit-Soroka Medical Center, June 19, 2026. Credit: Clalit Soroka Medical Center.
Feature
Year after Iran missile strike, Soroka rebuilds ‘larger, safer, more innovative and stronger medical center’
Southern Israel’s largest hospital is transforming a devastating attack into an ambitious expansion aimed at serving more than a million Negev residents.
June 18, 2026
Steve Linde
Raisins
U.S. News
Heir of one of largest California raisin companies charged with felony hate crimes for alleged threat to kill rabbi
“Los Angeles County is experiencing an alarming increase in hate crimes, with record-high antisemitic offenses,” according to the county district attorney.
June 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Police Tape
U.S. News
Couple chased in Santa Monica and called ‘genocidal’ is not Jewish despite reports
JNS has learned that the victims told detectives that they were considering converting and consider themselves part of the Jewish community.
June 18, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Trump G7
JNS TV / Meira K Show
What Iran stands to gain as diplomacy drags on
WATCH: “The Meira K Show”
June 18, 2026 10:31 AM
Meira K
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The day the Democrats endorsed antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Are you a giver or a taker?
Rabbi Yossy Goldman