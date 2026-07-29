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White House meeting with Netanyahu ‘very good,’ says Trump

It was “was one of the best conversations I’ve had with the president of the United States,” said the Israeli premier.

JNS Staff
Trump Netanyahu
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Oval Office in Washington, D.C., July 28, 2026. Credit: White House.
(July 29, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House earlier in the day was “very good.”

“Obviously, many important subjects were discussed,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The meeting, which lasted about an hour, comes amid questions about the direction of the war in Iran, with Trump continuing to pursue negotiations with the Islamic Republic after suggesting last week that he was prepared to carry out a “higher level” of strikes.

In a statement after the meeting, Netanyahu said it was “one of the best conversations I’ve had with the president of the United States.”

“I have just finished an excellent meeting with President Trump,” said Netanyahu. “When I say excellent, it’s not just lip service. It was a conversation of full partnership, of mutual support, with an understanding of the shared goal to ensure that Iran will not have nuclear weapons, and also other goals.”

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