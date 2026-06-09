Consuls general to continue Israel visit as planned amid Iran attacks, Akunis says

A delegation of New York-based consuls general visiting Israel is continuing its scheduled itinerary despite renewed Iranian attacks on the Jewish state, according to Ofir Akunis, Israel’s consul general in New York.

The delegation, organized by Akunis, includes Karel Smekal of the Czech Republic, Iphigenia Kanara of Greece and Mihaela-Simona Florea of Romania. Vladimir Bozovic, Serbia’s former ambassador to the United States and current consul general, participated for one day of the trip.

“We will not surrender to a cruel enemy and its collaborators, Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis,” Akunis said. “We will not allow them to disrupt our lives.”