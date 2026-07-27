IDF eliminates Hamas drone cell chief in central Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces has eliminated the head of Hamas’s drone cell in Gaza’s central camps sector, the military announced on Sunday.

Hamam Eid, who was killed in an airstrike on Saturday, “was responsible for the production of UAVs for the Hamas terrorist organization in the central camps, intended to harm Israeli civilians and IDF troops,” according to a statement.

“Previously, Hamam served as the head of the Drone Unit in the central camps and took part in planning and carrying out aerial terrorist attacks against IDF troops,” it added.

The terrorist had recently been working to restore and strengthen Hamas’s aerial capabilities, in violation of the ceasefire agreement, the IDF said.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to noncombatants, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance, according to the statement.

Israeli forces remain deployed in Gaza in accordance with the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement and will continue to eliminate “any immediate threat,” it stressed.

The current truce went into effect in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 10, 2025, ending the two-year war that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and Gazan “civilians” invaded the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023. The terms of the first phase leave the IDF in control of over half of Gaza.