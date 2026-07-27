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News   Israel News

IDF eliminates Hamas drone cell chief in central Gaza

Hamam Eid was responsible for producing UAVs in Gaza’s central camps sector, according to the Israeli military.

JNS Staff
Members of the Ezzedeen Al-Qassam Brigades attend the funeral of six Ezzedeen Al-Qassam Brigades fighters at a cemetery in Deir Al Balah refugee camp in central Gaza, May 6, 2018. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Members of Hamas’s Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades attend the funeral of six terrorists at a cemetery in Deir Al Balah refugee camp in central Gaza, May 6, 2018. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
(July 27, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces has eliminated the head of Hamas’s drone cell in Gaza’s central camps sector, the military announced on Sunday.

Hamam Eid, who was killed in an airstrike on Saturday, “was responsible for the production of UAVs for the Hamas terrorist organization in the central camps, intended to harm Israeli civilians and IDF troops,” according to a statement.

“Previously, Hamam served as the head of the Drone Unit in the central camps and took part in planning and carrying out aerial terrorist attacks against IDF troops,” it added.

The terrorist had recently been working to restore and strengthen Hamas’s aerial capabilities, in violation of the ceasefire agreement, the IDF said.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to noncombatants, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance, according to the statement.

Israeli forces remain deployed in Gaza in accordance with the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement and will continue to eliminate “any immediate threat,” it stressed.

The current truce went into effect in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 10, 2025, ending the two-year war that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and Gazan “civilians” invaded the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023. The terms of the first phase leave the IDF in control of over half of Gaza.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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