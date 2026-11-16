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News   Israel News

El Al sets company record for fastest flight from New York to Tel Aviv

JNS Staff
Star of David on an El Al airplane. Credit: Ri_Ya/Pixabay.
Star of David on an El Al airplane. Credit: Ri_Ya/Pixabay.
(Nov. 16, 2026 / JNS)

An El Al flight from New York to Tel Aviv set a company record for the fastest flight on the route, completing the journey in less than nine hours, the airline said on Monday.

The flight departed New York on Sunday and arrived at Ben-Gurion International Airport early Monday, completing the journey in approximately eight hours and 57 minutes.

The record was due in part to powerful jet-stream winds over the Atlantic Ocean.

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