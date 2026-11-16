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Florida town terminates membership in Sister Cities International over organization’s ‘Palestine Roundtable’

“Sister Cities International took a side in an international conflict and lent legitimacy to a claim that our community finds deeply offensive,” stated Shlomo Danzinger, the mayor of Surfside.

Palm Trees in Florida
Palm trees in Florida. Credit: Pixabay.
(Nov. 16, 2026 / JNS)

The Florida town of Surfside, located just north of Miami Beach, terminated its relationship with Sister Cities International after the organization held a virtual “Palestine Roundtable” in October.

Shlomo Danzinger, the Orthodox Jewish mayor of the town, wrote in a Wednesday letter to Sister Cities International that the town commission passed a resolution terminating the agreement.

“Surfside is one of the most prominent Jewish communities in Florida, and for our residents, this subject is deeply personal,” Danzinger stated. “Because there has never been an independent country of Palestine, the flag itself represents a symbol and message of resistance to the State of Israel.”

He noted that the roundtable featured John Dabeet, an economics and statistics professor in Iowa. Dabeet “has been tied” to Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, according to Danzinger.

“Abbas has continued to call for the eradication of the State of Israel, openly supports and funds terrorism and has repeatedly rejected peace talks, stating that there will be no two-state solution,” Danzinger wrote.

Danzinger also noted that Dabeet has videos titled “The struggles of Palestinian Christians under occupation free Palestine” and “The silence of Western politicians amidst genocide.” Danzinger stated that the videos show that Dabeet has a “strong bias in this conflict and Sister Cities International gave him its platform.”

“By advertising a Palestine-U.S. roundtable under his direction, Sister Cities International took a side in an international conflict and lent legitimacy to a claim that our community finds deeply offensive,” he wrote. “As I stated at last night’s meeting, Surfside will not partner with any organization that directly or indirectly spreads a message of hate, bigotry or antisemitism.”

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