More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

The antisemitism confession

The “I’m just criticizing Israeli policies” defense is, in and of itself, antisemitic.

Benjamin Kerstein
Mark Ruffalo attends the closing night gala premiere of "Being Heumann" in Hollywood, California on Oct. 25, 2026. Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty.
Mark Ruffalo attends the closing night gala premiere of “Being Heumann” in Hollywood, California on Oct. 25, 2026. Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty.
Benjamin Kerstein
Benjamin Kerstein Benjamin Kerstein
Benjamin Kerstein is an associate fellow at the Z3 Institute and author of Jews of Privilege: Elites, Anti-Zionists, and Our Secret Civil War (2026).
(Nov. 16, 2026 / JNS)

Recently, I wrote about a mini-scandal that erupted around actor Mark Ruffalo after he unleashed an antisemitic, anti-Israel rant on social media.

Blasting the then-pending Skydance merger, Ruffalo accused the Jewish Ellison family, who led the merger, of being involved in various Israeli “crimes,” such as the usual “genocide” and “an apartheid system of oppression.”

Ruffalo further charged that the Ellisons are “crushing workers and consolidating the wealth of the world for their own power and concentrated dominance.”

When it was pointed out that this was classic unreconstructed antisemitic conspiracy theory, Ruffalo hit back with the standard defense, saying, “Criticizing the actions of the Israeli prime minister, a military technology contract or the executives who supply it is not the same as criticizing Jewish people.”

To call this defense “standard” is something of an understatement. It is ubiquitous, with almost every major antisemite in the United States and, indeed, the world claiming that they are merely criticizing “Israeli policies” or supporters of Israel rather than Jews.

In the case of those like Ruffalo, this is obviously absurd, given the clear antisemitic antecedents of his rantings. In other cases, however, the “criticism” defense has been given the benefit of the doubt by many who ought to know better.

There are reasons for this. The “criticism” defense is, in many ways, seductive.

First, it both exonerates the offender and indicts the offended, thus giving the antisemite the pleasure of playing the oppressed victim—a much-coveted status today, for some reason—and enjoying the moral halo effect that comes with it.

Moreover, it fits antisemitic sentiments perfectly, because it essentially argues that the Jews are acting in extreme bad faith. Indeed, it alleges that, by making the very accusation of antisemitism, the Jews indict themselves, thus proving the antisemite’s fantasies of infinite Jewish perfidy.

It further charges that the Jews do this for purely mercenary reasons. That is, their own self-serving interests in protecting a monstrous Israel; interests that are, by the antisemite’s definition, inherently opposed to the interests of non-Jews. That this idea of a “conflict of interests” between Jews and non-Jews is a favorite antisemitic talking point goes without saying.

Given all this, it ought to be clear that the “criticism” defense is not a defense but a confession, in that it essentially claims: I’m not an antisemite, and people only say I am because of a Jewish conspiracy.

This is not just antisemitic in and of itself. It is also a textbook case of the argument in bad faith: It demands the benefit of the doubt while refusing to extend the same to the Jews.

It is difficult to imagine that, on the part of Ruffalo and others who use the “criticism” defense, this is not intentional. As Jean-Paul Sartre once wrote, “Never believe that antisemites are completely unaware of the absurdity of their replies. … They delight in acting in bad faith, since they seek not to persuade by sound argument but to intimidate and disconcert.”

Indeed, I doubt very much that Ruffalo actually believes that the Ellison family is going to “crush the workers” and steal the “wealth of the world.” He almost certainly knows that he is talking nonsense. But he is unquestionably sincere in one thing, which is his hatred: particularly, his hatred of Israel and its supporters.

The “criticism” defense is final proof not only that the world will not deal fairly and decently with Israel and the Jews, but it cannot do so.

It is a short step from this kind of hate to outright antisemitism because hate is a perpetual indulgence of one’s worst instincts. If the opportunity presents itself to compound the damage, the hater can hardly be expected to refuse it. Once one hates Israel, its people and its supporters, one is going to hate the Jews, and one is going to enjoy it.

However, the most important, and indeed sinister, aspect of the “criticism” defense is that it effectively claims that antisemitism does not exist. After all, if a conspiracy theory like Ruffalo’s is not antisemitic, then nothing is antisemitic.

This is decidedly convenient for the antisemite, as it constitutes not just an exoneration but a perpetual indulgence. Once the “criticism” defense is accepted, the antisemite can say and do literally anything because, by definition, he is perpetually innocent and the Jews, in attempting to defend themselves, are perpetually guilty.

This is likely the secret behind the “criticism” defense’s immense popularity: It is a writ to defend the indefensible.

Though it is often obfuscated, the truth is that most of Israel’s enemies today advocate the worst of atrocities: Genocidal terrorism and the elimination of an entire country, along with, it is heavily implied, its Jewish population, which would be either expelled or annihilated.

This is a brutal indictment of anyone who accepts the “criticism” defense, because it would never be accepted in the case of anyone but the Jews.

If someone called for the annihilation of France, for example, and then said they were merely “criticizing French policies,” the response would be uproarious laughter followed by condemnation. No one would think for a moment of responding in any other way.

Yet in the case of Israel and the Jews, there is always the sense that the defense must be at least entertained, if only out of basic fairness and decency. That there is nothing fair or decent about such indulgence goes, at best, unremarked.

Perhaps, however, this points us toward the most important thing: The “criticism” defense is final proof not only that the world will not deal fairly and decently with Israel and the Jews, but it cannot do so. It is simply incapable.

There is too much water under the bridge and too many centuries for an ideology of hate to embed itself in the foundations of Western civilization for most non-Jews to deal with the Jews in a manner that is not, to some degree, tainted by antisemitism.

This doesn’t mean that criticism of Israel is verboten. It does mean that “critics” ought to feel the obligation to engage in a certain amount of circumspection, self-criticism, interrogation of their motives and rhetoric before sounding that criticism.

This, however, demands a moral transformation. It calls for an effort on the part of the non-Jewish world to reckon with their responsibilities to the stranger in its midst and how poorly it has met those responsibilities in the past.

We should never assume that such a reckoning will always be refused. Not all non-Jews are antisemitic, and it is unfair to hold that they are.

In the case of those like Ruffalo, however, who refuse to even entertain the thought of responsibility, we must accept that, in all likelihood, there can be no redemption.

Media Anti-Israel Bias Arts and Entertainment
EXPLORE JNS
Orthodox Jewish boys study Torah at a religious school in Jerusalem. Photo by Abir Sultan/ Flash 90.
U.S. News
NYC must say publicly how it decides if yeshivahs are complying with state education laws, state Supreme Court says
“This is their guideline book of how they understand it and what they look for when they inspect schools for the compulsory education law,” attorney Joseph Aron told JNS.
November 16, 2026 12:25 PM
Mike Wagenheim
George Deek, special Envoy to the Christian world (date unknown). Credit: Courtesy of Israel's Foreign Ministry.
Israel News
Israel’s Christian envoy urges Bible-based campaign to counter ‘Qatar-and Russia-funded disinformation’
“The far-left blames Zionists, the Islamists blame Israel, and the ‘blind right’ blames the Jews,” Ambassador George Deek told JNS. “It’s three different stories with the same hate.”
November 16, 2026 06:22 AM
Etgar Lefkovits
IDF in Rafah, Gaza Strip
Israel News
Israel kills third successive Hamas Rafah Brigade commander
Samir Mahmoud Hassan Abu Younis had led the brigade for approximately two months following the slaying of his predecessor.
Nov. 15, 2026
Brian Racer
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and first lady Michal Herzog pose with StandWithUs co-founder and CEO Roz Rothstein and her husband, Jerry Rothstein, alongside a delegation of StandWithUs leaders and supporters from the United States and Australia at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Nov. 15, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.
Israel News
From the Second Intifada to campus front lines: StandWithUs marks 25 years
A meeting at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem highlights the organization’s evolution from a grassroots initiative into a global force for Israel advocacy.
Nov. 16, 2026
Sharon Altshul
Breaking News
13:17
El Al sets company record for fastest flight from New York to Tel Aviv
12:44
Third US aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East
12:17
‘Israel is a strategic asset’ for US, Sa’ar tells young American leaders
11:41
IDF apprehends two terrorists in Lebanon
11:12
Suspected ramming attack in Samaria was a “local confrontation” rather than terrorism
10:30
Iranian spies targeted UK Lawyers for Israel CEO alongside anti-regime journos
09:30
Israeli Foreign Ministry marks Ben-Gurion Day
09:10
IDF demolishes home of terrorist behind attempted rocket attack
08:45
Tanker struck by projectile in Strait of Hormuz, fire reported
08:15
IDF chief: Military needs more combat soldiers, broader enlistment
07:53
MK Kahana refuses to rule out Arab support in race for Knesset speaker
07:34
Herzog inaugurates new neighborhood in Ben-Gurion’s kibbutz
07:21
IDF: Balloons with ‘suspicious device’ found near Gaza border
07:14
IDF names Hamas terrorists eliminated at Gaza’s Nasser Hospital
06:52
EU sanctions Gaza Now, founder over Hamas financing
06:21
Israeli diaspora minister moves to strip ‘Andrey X’ of citizenship
05:58
Lebanese president hosts US envoy to UN
05:38
Smotrich offers Kahana right-wing backing for Knesset speaker to prevent Arab-party support
05:12
Netanyahu vows to keep Haredi allies in any unity government
04:56
Israeli lawmakers set to vote on replacing Knesset speaker
04:36
Israeli Defense Ministry director general: ‘Next surprises on the battlefield’ will come from defense tech
04:16
Israeli Air Force strikes Hezbollah arms shipment from Syria
04:11
Israeli figure skater Tamir Kuperman wins bronze at Skate America
03:50
Israeli doctor saves crew member’s life on Tel Aviv-Frankfurt flight
03:30
Liberman appointed chairman of temporary Knesset defense panel
03:10
Israeli embassy: UAE sets ‘inspiring global standard’ for coexistence
02:49
Irish police buy Israeli counter-drone systems despite procurement ban
02:29
JFNA urges Virginia governor to reconsider scholarship tax-credit decision
02:09
Israeli civilian returned after crossing maritime border into Jordan
01:48
Netanyahu’s Likud party accuses Eisenkot of ‘wild incitement’
01:28
Waltz in Beirut to discuss ‘sovereign, secure’ Lebanon, end of UNIFIL mandate
01:08
Israeli chess players win gold, silver at European youth championships
13:42
UN envoys meet Herzog in Jerusalem for diplomatic briefing
12:02
Israel’s inflation falls to 5-year low as housing prices decline
11:40
Likud, Yashar, B’Yachad agree to continue coalition talks
11:23
Mossad chief briefed CIA head on Iran during US visit
11:15
Saudi Arabia says it intercepted Houthi missiles targeting Riyadh
11:06
FM Sa’ar wishes Latvia happy Independence Day
10:34
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
09:58
Trump blames Biden for FAA failures, demands urgent funding
09:33
Israeli detained in Jordan after crossing maritime border
09:07
Danon: No Gaza reconstruction while Hamas remains in power
08:55
US envoy Waltz heads to Lebanon, Morocco
08:51
Dead Sea: IDF arrests infiltrators in rubber boats
08:35
Israeli ministry urges int’l community to hold Palestinian Authority accountable
08:15
Bahrain says it intercepted Iranian aerial attacks
08:09
Israeli vehicle damaged in attack near Neve Daniel
07:54
Tanker reportedly attacked near Strait of Hormuz, crew safe
07:34
Israeli forces seize eight handguns near Jordanian border
07:14
IAF marks 32 years since F-15I Ra’am purchase
More Updates
JNS TV
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a Democratic candidate for senator in the state of Michigan, at a campaign event at Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Mich., Oct. 22, 2025. Credit: Conlan Houston/Flickr via Wikimedia Commons.
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
New anti-Israel lawmakers and their alleged extremist associations
November 16, 2026 06:35 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Trump nips JD Vance’s Iran appeasement gambit in the bud
Jonathan S. Tobin