The antisemitism confession

Recently, I wrote about a mini-scandal that erupted around actor Mark Ruffalo after he unleashed an antisemitic, anti-Israel rant on social media.

Blasting the then-pending Skydance merger, Ruffalo accused the Jewish Ellison family, who led the merger, of being involved in various Israeli “crimes,” such as the usual “genocide” and “an apartheid system of oppression.”

Ruffalo further charged that the Ellisons are “crushing workers and consolidating the wealth of the world for their own power and concentrated dominance.”

When it was pointed out that this was classic unreconstructed antisemitic conspiracy theory, Ruffalo hit back with the standard defense, saying, “Criticizing the actions of the Israeli prime minister, a military technology contract or the executives who supply it is not the same as criticizing Jewish people.”

To call this defense “standard” is something of an understatement. It is ubiquitous, with almost every major antisemite in the United States and, indeed, the world claiming that they are merely criticizing “Israeli policies” or supporters of Israel rather than Jews.

In the case of those like Ruffalo, this is obviously absurd, given the clear antisemitic antecedents of his rantings. In other cases, however, the “criticism” defense has been given the benefit of the doubt by many who ought to know better.

There are reasons for this. The “criticism” defense is, in many ways, seductive.

First, it both exonerates the offender and indicts the offended, thus giving the antisemite the pleasure of playing the oppressed victim—a much-coveted status today, for some reason—and enjoying the moral halo effect that comes with it.

Moreover, it fits antisemitic sentiments perfectly, because it essentially argues that the Jews are acting in extreme bad faith. Indeed, it alleges that, by making the very accusation of antisemitism, the Jews indict themselves, thus proving the antisemite’s fantasies of infinite Jewish perfidy.

It further charges that the Jews do this for purely mercenary reasons. That is, their own self-serving interests in protecting a monstrous Israel; interests that are, by the antisemite’s definition, inherently opposed to the interests of non-Jews. That this idea of a “conflict of interests” between Jews and non-Jews is a favorite antisemitic talking point goes without saying.

Given all this, it ought to be clear that the “criticism” defense is not a defense but a confession, in that it essentially claims: I’m not an antisemite, and people only say I am because of a Jewish conspiracy.

This is not just antisemitic in and of itself. It is also a textbook case of the argument in bad faith: It demands the benefit of the doubt while refusing to extend the same to the Jews.

It is difficult to imagine that, on the part of Ruffalo and others who use the “criticism” defense, this is not intentional. As Jean-Paul Sartre once wrote, “Never believe that antisemites are completely unaware of the absurdity of their replies. … They delight in acting in bad faith, since they seek not to persuade by sound argument but to intimidate and disconcert.”

Indeed, I doubt very much that Ruffalo actually believes that the Ellison family is going to “crush the workers” and steal the “wealth of the world.” He almost certainly knows that he is talking nonsense. But he is unquestionably sincere in one thing, which is his hatred: particularly, his hatred of Israel and its supporters.

The “criticism” defense is final proof not only that the world will not deal fairly and decently with Israel and the Jews, but it cannot do so.

It is a short step from this kind of hate to outright antisemitism because hate is a perpetual indulgence of one’s worst instincts. If the opportunity presents itself to compound the damage, the hater can hardly be expected to refuse it. Once one hates Israel, its people and its supporters, one is going to hate the Jews, and one is going to enjoy it.

However, the most important, and indeed sinister, aspect of the “criticism” defense is that it effectively claims that antisemitism does not exist. After all, if a conspiracy theory like Ruffalo’s is not antisemitic, then nothing is antisemitic.

This is decidedly convenient for the antisemite, as it constitutes not just an exoneration but a perpetual indulgence. Once the “criticism” defense is accepted, the antisemite can say and do literally anything because, by definition, he is perpetually innocent and the Jews, in attempting to defend themselves, are perpetually guilty.

This is likely the secret behind the “criticism” defense’s immense popularity: It is a writ to defend the indefensible.

Though it is often obfuscated, the truth is that most of Israel’s enemies today advocate the worst of atrocities: Genocidal terrorism and the elimination of an entire country, along with, it is heavily implied, its Jewish population, which would be either expelled or annihilated.

This is a brutal indictment of anyone who accepts the “criticism” defense, because it would never be accepted in the case of anyone but the Jews.

If someone called for the annihilation of France, for example, and then said they were merely “criticizing French policies,” the response would be uproarious laughter followed by condemnation. No one would think for a moment of responding in any other way.

Yet in the case of Israel and the Jews, there is always the sense that the defense must be at least entertained, if only out of basic fairness and decency. That there is nothing fair or decent about such indulgence goes, at best, unremarked.

Perhaps, however, this points us toward the most important thing: The “criticism” defense is final proof not only that the world will not deal fairly and decently with Israel and the Jews, but it cannot do so. It is simply incapable.

There is too much water under the bridge and too many centuries for an ideology of hate to embed itself in the foundations of Western civilization for most non-Jews to deal with the Jews in a manner that is not, to some degree, tainted by antisemitism.

This doesn’t mean that criticism of Israel is verboten. It does mean that “critics” ought to feel the obligation to engage in a certain amount of circumspection, self-criticism, interrogation of their motives and rhetoric before sounding that criticism.

This, however, demands a moral transformation. It calls for an effort on the part of the non-Jewish world to reckon with their responsibilities to the stranger in its midst and how poorly it has met those responsibilities in the past.

We should never assume that such a reckoning will always be refused. Not all non-Jews are antisemitic, and it is unfair to hold that they are.

In the case of those like Ruffalo, however, who refuse to even entertain the thought of responsibility, we must accept that, in all likelihood, there can be no redemption.