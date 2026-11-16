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‘Especially painful,’ Boston-area Jewish city council member says of standing alone against Somerville Israel boycott

“I wanted my colleagues to hear the ugliness and the division,” Kristen Strezo, a self-identified progressive Democrat, told JNS.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Somerville City Hall in Somerville, Mass., March 21, 2026. Credit: Framl via Wikimedia Commons.
Somerville City Hall in Somerville, Mass., March 21, 2026. Credit: Framl via Wikimedia Commons.
(Nov. 16, 2026 / JNS)

Kristen Strezo was the only member of the Somerville City Council to vote against a purchasing and investment ordinance boycotting Israel on Nov. 12.

“I am a Jewish woman and I am very connected to our Jewish community,” Strezo told JNS. “This is especially painful for myself and for the larger Somerville Jewish community and Jewish community in the Boston metro area.”

The City Council passed the measure 10-1 over objections from Jewish residents and Shalom Somerville, a Jewish advocacy group.

The ordinance restricts city purchases of, contracts with and investments in companies that knowingly and consistently support what it says are violations of international humanitarian law. It identifies Israel by name.

Strezo told JNS that Jewish residents arrived at City Hall at 3:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. meeting on Thursday to secure seats and demonstrate their opposition to the ordinance.

“I, as well as so many other Jews in our community, have told you that this ordinance proposal makes us feel targeted,” Strezo told colleagues during the meeting. “It makes us feel unsafe. It makes us feel unwelcome.”

“I have heard from many people who have told me that they don’t support this ordinance proposal but yet they’re not willing to risk speaking up about it, because they have seen what happened and has happened to people who do speak up,” she said.

Strezo told JNS that a group outside City Hall, which supports the ordinance, chanted when she spoke at the meeting “to drown out my words.”

A City Council member rose to close a window, so it would be quiet. Strezo told JNS that she said, “Leave the window open, councilor.”

“I wanted my colleagues to hear the ugliness and the division,” she told JNS. “The fact that they were trying to disrespect me and were trying to target me simply because of my identity and for the fact that I had a different opinion than them.”

Strezo, a progressive Democrat, is serving her fourth term as a councilor at-large and is a single mother of two.

She told JNS on Friday that Jewish and non-Jewish constituents urged the council to focus on housing, food insecurity and schools, and that Israeli residents also expressed concerns about their safety.

“It makes them feel targeted,” she told JNS.

Jewish residents testified against the ordinance at the meeting. Rebekah Gewirtz, a Jewish former alderman of the sixth ward, told the council that she didn’t feel welcome.

“I urge you to listen to Shalom Somerville and Jewish people like me,” Gewirtz said. “We are a community that is telling you what you are doing here hurts us.”

“We are asking you not to make us your scapegoat tonight or any other night,” she testified. “Many of us are afraid. Many feel isolated or like we have to go along with this so we don’t get targeted.”

“I feel I need to speak out now even though it’s uncomfortable, because I think something is going wrong in our movement for justice on the left,” she said.

Strezo said during the meeting that city staff members have concerns about the “implementation and legality” of the measure.

In a statement after the vote, Shalom Somerville accused councilors of yielding to intimidation by Somerville for Palestine, a group that advocated for the measure.

“Our elected representatives decided that keeping their jobs was more important than keeping their word and more important than our safety,” stated Sam Gechter, president of Shalom Somerville.

The organization thanked Strezo and urged Jake Wilson, mayor of Somerville, to veto the ordinance. Shalom Somerville noted that the mayor had promised to reject procurement measures that name specific countries.

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Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
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