Maryland Jewish day school educator wins national Milken award

Cassandra Batson, principal of the middle school and head of the upper school campus at the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville, Md., was surprised with a national Milken educator award during a Friday assembly.

The award comes with a $25,000 cash prize. According to the Milken Family Foundation, Batson previously served as a teacher and science, technology, engineering and mathematics coordinator at the school.

Lowell Milken, co-founder and chairman of the foundation, stated that “outstanding educators like Cassandra Batson have the most important job in our country.”

“They not only prepare students for academic success, but also instill in them intellectual curiosity, confidence, a compassion for others and a commitment to contributing productively to our global society,” he said. “I thank Cassandra for choosing education as a profession and look forward to the possibilities that will arise for her as she becomes a member of the national network.”