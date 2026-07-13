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News   Israel News

Eli Vered Hazan named new world chairman of Keren Hayesod

The Israeli envoy to Singapore will succeed Sam Grundwerg following an orderly transition after eight years of leadership.

Steve Linde
Eliyahu (Eli) Vered Hazan. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Eliyahu (Eli) Vered Hazan. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
(July 13, 2026 / JNS)

Eliyahu (Eli) Vered Hazan, Israel’s ambassador to Singapore, has been appointed the next world chairman of Keren Hayesod, pending final formal approvals by the relevant bodies of the World Zionist Organization and the organization itself.

The appointment follows what Keren Hayesod described as a thorough selection process conducted in accordance with the organization’s bylaws.

Hazan will succeed Sam Grundwerg, who has served as world chairman for the past eight years and previously served as Israel’s consul general in Los Angeles. An orderly transition is expected to take place in the coming months to ensure continuity in the organization’s activities, Keren Hayesod said in a statement on Monday.

Hazan, 48, who is married with two children, has served as Israel’s ambassador to Singapore since 2023 and has also been Israel’s non-resident ambassador to Timor-Leste since 2025. A Jerusalem native, he holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and also studied German at the University of Vienna.

Before joining Israel’s diplomatic corps, Hazan worked as a history teacher and columnist for Israel Hayom. He later held a series of senior political and public diplomacy roles, serving as an adviser to former Education Minister (now Foreign Minister) Gideon Sa’ar and former Deputy Prime Minister Dan Meridor. From 2014 to 2023, he was the foreign affairs director of the Likud Party and vice chairman of the International Democrat Union, and in 2021, he served as spokesman for then-opposition leader (now Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu.

During his diplomatic career, Hazan has served as Israel’s ambassador to Singapore, advised senior Israeli government officials and previously served as vice president for public diplomacy at the Jerusalem Institute of Justice. Keren Hayesod said he has played a significant role in strengthening Israel’s international relationships and deepening ties with Jewish communities and world leaders.

“I congratulate Eli on his appointment,” Grundwerg said. “Eli brings impressive public leadership experience and years of service to the State of Israel and the Jewish people, and I have no doubt he will lead Keren Hayesod successfully.”

Reflecting on his tenure, Grundwerg added: “It has been a privilege to lead this organization over the past eight years, and I am proud of what we have achieved—especially in strengthening ties with Jewish communities and Christian friends of Israel, while significantly increasing our fundraising results.”

Hazan called the appointment “a great honor.”

“As one of the Jewish people’s most important national institutions, Keren Hayesod connects Jewish communities around the world with the State of Israel and strengthens Israeli society through philanthropy and partnership,” he said. “I appreciate the confidence in me expressed by Keren Hayesod’s leadership. I thank Sam Grundwerg for his outstanding leadership and look forward to building on this strong foundation for the benefit of the people of Israel.”

Bruce Leboff, chairman of Keren Hayesod’s Board of Trustees, said Hazan brings “exceptional diplomatic experience, a profound commitment to the Jewish people and the State of Israel, and a strong record of leadership and professional excellence.”

Leboff praised Grundwerg for guiding the organization “through one of the most challenging periods in Israel’s history with tremendous dedication and unprecedented accomplishment.”

Founded in 1920, Keren Hayesod-United Israel Appeal is one of the Jewish world’s principal fundraising organizations, supporting immigration to Israel, community resilience, youth programs and social welfare initiatives in partnership with the Jewish Agency for Israel and other national institutions.

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Steve Linde
Steve Linde Steve Linde
Steve Linde, the JNS features editor, is a former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and The Jerusalem Report and a former head of Kol Yisrael English News. Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, he grew up in Durban, South Africa, and has degrees in sociology and journalism. He made aliyah in 1988, served in IDF Artillery and lives in Jerusalem.
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