Missing man rescued from cliff after overnight search near Beit Shemesh

A man reported missing after leaving his home in Beit Shemesh on Saturday afternoon was rescued on Sunday from a steep cliff near Nes Harim, a small moshav in the Jerusalem Hills, following an extensive overnight search involving multiple emergency and rescue organizations.

Aharon Berkman had been missing for several hours, prompting concerns for his safety. Volunteers from United Hatzalah’s Drone Unit, All Terrain Rescue Unit and medical teams joined Israel Police and the Etzion Search and Rescue Unit in searching the area after reviewing security camera footage and mapping his likely route.

After hours of searching the hills surrounding Beit Shemesh, Berkman heard rescuers calling and whistling. He responded by shouting for help and throwing several personal items toward the nearby road to attract their attention.

Volunteers from United Hatzalah and the Etzion Search and Rescue Unit spotted the objects, stopped their vehicles and heard Berkman calling from the cliff below.

Israel Fire and Rescue Services carried out a complex rescue operation to extract Berkman from the ravine. United Hatzalah medics treated him at the scene before evacuating him to a hospital in stable condition with minor injuries.

“After analyzing the footage and the route he was believed to have taken, we deployed drones, off-road vehicles and teams on foot,” said David Crispel of United Hatzalah’s Operations Division and Drone Unit. “His decision to shout and throw objects toward the road helped guide the teams to his location. Thanks to the close cooperation among all the agencies involved, the search ended with him being found alive and in good condition.”