Galilee resident faces indictment over alleged ISIS membership

Israeli authorities announced plans on Monday to indict a 21-year-old Galilee resident on charges of active membership in ISIS, following a joint investigation by the Israel Police and Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet).

Muhammad Sweitat, of Shfaram, was arrested on Sept. 28. According to investigators, he repeatedly pledged allegiance to ISIS, published content supporting the terrorist organization, communicated with its supporters and attempted to persuade friends to embrace its ideology.