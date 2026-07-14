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News   Israel News

Groundbreaking IAF promotion sends history-making female pilot to DC

Col. G. will become the first female aircrew member in IDF history with the rank of brigadier general.

Lilach Shoval
Ovda Airbase Blue Flag Drill 2021
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet seen during the “Blue Flag,” an international aerial-training exercise at the Ovda Airbase in southern Israel, Oct. 24, 2021. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
(July 14, 2026 / Israel Hayom)

A historic breakthrough in the Israeli Air Force and a dramatic round of appointments at the top of the Israel Defense Forces took place on Monday during a meeting led by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, where a series of senior military appointments were decided.

At the center of these decisions was the promotion of Col. G., the commander of Ovda Airbase, to the rank of brigadier general and her appointment as the IDF air attaché in Washington.

Upon receiving the appointment and rank, Col. G. will become the first female aircrew member, that is, a graduate of the pilot training course, to receive the rank of brigadier general in the IAF.

The appointments received official approval from Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday.

Col. G. was the first woman in IDF history to be appointed commander of an operational squadron in the IAF when she commanded the 122nd Squadron, the intelligence and surveillance squadron of the IAF.

Officials familiar with the details in the IAF now estimate that the day is not far off when a woman will also be appointed commander of a fighter squadron in the IAF. The promotion of Col. G. comes against the backdrop of the recently concluded pilot training, in which two additional women completed their training as combat officers.

However, approximately 30 years after the landmark Alice Miller case in the High Court of Justice, which paved the way for women to apply for a pilot course, the percentage of women enlisting in and completing the demanding course remains very low.

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