Hamas to have ‘no role’ in governing under Gaza roadmap

Under a Gaza implementation roadmap being discussed in Cairo by international mediators, Hamas would be fully disarmed and permanently barred from governing the coastal enclave, a diplomatic source familiar with the negotiations told JNS.

“The implementation roadmap provides for the decommissioning of all weapons, heavy and light, with no exceptions, alongside the elimination of tunnels, weapons depots and production facilities,” the source said.

Civilian and security authority would transfer to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, a transitional technocratic body established in January 2026 under a framework backed by the U.N. Security Council.

“At the end of the process, Hamas will have no role in governing Gaza, either openly or behind the scenes,” the source said, adding that talks with the mediators are continuing to advance.

Under the proposal, each phase would be independently verified before the next obligation takes effect, creating a conditions-based process for disarmament, governance and reconstruction.