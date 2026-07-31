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Massachusetts town ‘saddened, concerned’ by recent antisemitic grafitti

“Expressions of hate have no place in Westford and do not reflect our shared values of inclusion, mutual respect and tolerance,” the town said.

JNS Staff
A spray can. Credit: Alexas_Fotos/Pixabay.
A spray can. Credit: Alexas_Fotos/Pixabay.
(July 31, 2026 / JNS)

The Select Board of the town of Westford, Mass., stated on Thursday that it was “saddened and concerned” about antisemitic, racist and vulgar vandalism on July 22 which the town police department is probing as a hate crime.

The incident included spray painted “antisemitic, racist and obscene graffiti” that “occurred on the grounds of a private company in Westford,” the board stated.

“The Select Board is saddened and concerned that such hateful acts have occurred in our community,” it said. “Expressions of hate have no place in Westford and do not reflect our shared values of inclusion, mutual respect and tolerance.”

“We condemn such acts of hatred in the strongest of terms and remain committed to combating hatred in any form,” it said.

The board states that its mission is to be “committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens, providing a high quality education for our children, managing growth, maintaining the town infrastructure and protecting the town’s valued environmental and historic resources, all in a fiscally responsible manner.”

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