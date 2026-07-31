Bipartisan House bill targets Algeria-based group, ‘instrument’ of Iranian regime

Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) are leading a bipartisan effort to go after the Polisario Front, an Algeria-based Sahrawi paramilitary group.

The congressmen introduced legislation requiring the U.S. secretary of state to designate the group as a terrorist organization if it is cooperating with Iran or its proxies.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) introduced similar legislation in the Senate.

“The Iranian regime and its terrorist proxies are working overtime to open a new front against the United States and our allies, and the Polisario Front has become one of their instruments,” Gottheimer stated.

The designation would impose restrictions on the front, including cutting off access to the global financial system and limiting international travel.

Before the secretary of state can act, he would have to report on cooperation between the Polisario Front and Iran or its proxies, including participating in military operations, using portable weapons systems or drones and providing intelligence.

“When a group takes drones and weapons from the IRGC,” the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, “and coordinates with Iranian-backed terrorists, we should call it exactly what it is: a terrorist organization,” Gottheimer stated.

Other original co-sponsors of the bill are Reps. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.), Greg Landsman (D-Ohio), Don Bacon (R-Neb.) and Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.).