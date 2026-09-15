Herzog attends Selichot prayers at Western Wall

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday night participated in Selichot penitential prayers at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation said.

The head of state led thousands of worshippers in reciting the prayer for the safety of Israel Defense Forces soldiers and security personnel, according to the foundation.

“Here we are, praying beside the remnant of our Temple, which was destroyed because of baseless hatred,” Herzog told attendees.

“After three years of war and heroism, let us pray for greater love among the Jewish people and less baseless hatred,” he said. “Let us pray for the recovery of all those wounded in body and in spirit. Let us embrace the beloved and precious bereaved families. Let us embrace and strengthen the women and men of the Israel Defense Forces, and defend their good name.”

“Let us understand that we are all one people,” Herzog added. “May you and the entire House of Israel be sealed for a good year.”

הנשיא הרצוג הלילה בכותל המערבי, קורא לאהבת ישראל ומתפלל להחלמת הפצועים ולשלום החיילים. pic.twitter.com/W1d3q1QbIb — Ariel Kahana אריאל כהנא (@arik3000) September 15, 2026

Selichot prayers, comprising biblical verses, liturgical passages and poems, convey remorse for sins and appeal to God for forgiveness.

It is customary for Ashkenazi Jews to begin reciting Selichot on the Saturday night preceding Rosh Hashanah (this year, Sept. 5). Sephardic Jews traditionally start the Selichot prayers on the second day of Elul (Aug. 15), the Jewish month of mercy and forgiveness.

Recitals will continue through the eve of Yom Kippur, on Sept. 20.

Each evening, a central prayer service is held with a cantor, sound amplification and a live broadcast on the Western Wall Heritage Foundation’s website and social media platforms for those unable to attend in person.