Netanyahu congratulates Sid Rosenberg on Hall of Fame induction

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated radio host Sid Rosenberg in a video message ahead of his Oct. 22 induction into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Rosenberg, host of “Sid & Friends in the Morning” on 77 WABC, posted a clip of the message on X on Monday, saying it had arrived from Netanyahu’s office in Israel.

So about a month ago I tweeted a small clip of the beautiful congratulations video my friend @realDonaldTrump did for me on my upcoming October 22nd New York State Broadcasting Hall of Fame induction ceremony in NY. Well moments ago I received a video from @netanyahu office in… pic.twitter.com/nggOIsiNhc — Sid Rosenberg (@sidrosenberg19) September 14, 2026

Netanyahu praised Rosenberg as “one of the greatest voices of truth for Israel,” saying the broadcaster had supported the Jewish state “when it was popular, and more importantly, when it wasn’t.”

“Israel knows who its friends are,” Netanyahu said. “Thank you, Sid, and congratulations. The Hall of Fame just got a lot louder and a lot better.”

Rosenberg said that about a month earlier, he posted a clip of the “beautiful” video on his upcoming induction from U.S. President Donald Trump. In that clip from the Oval Office, Trump called Rosenberg “the best in the business” and “one of the most authentic and recognizable voices in American airwaves.”

This is just a snippet of the beautiful congratulations video our amazing @POTUS recorded for my New York Broadcasting Hall of Fame induction in October. We will post the whole video on Induction Day on October 22nd from the iconic Rainbow Room. Love ya Prez DJT! pic.twitter.com/L40OzFPciX — Sid Rosenberg (@sidrosenberg19) August 17, 2026

“Tucker Carlson never liked me,” Trump said in an interview on Friday with Rosenberg on the “Sid & Friends In The Morning” show.

“I’ve known Tucker Carlson for a long time and I’ve been on and off with him for years,” Trump said after being asked about Vice President JD Vance’s relationship with the former Fox News host, who has become a vehement critic of Israel.

“He’s very inconsistent,” Trump continued. “And maybe I am, but I will tell you he’s very inconsistent. He is very much a fair-weather guy. I dumped him a few months ago; I just felt it was inappropriate. He would say bad things, very bad things. Not so much about me but about a lot of other things that are taking place.”

Trump went on: “He would hit somebody like Mark Levin, who I think is fantastic, ... and others. I just personally didn’t like it. ... I would say that Tucker Carlson never liked me. I did a lot for him in a way,” said Trump.

The U.S. president also spoke about the war with Iran, which came under heavy criticism from Carlson.

“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, it’s very simple. If you don’t want to do what I’m doing, they will have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.