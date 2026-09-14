More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

US airman recounts surviving F-15E crash, rescue from Iranian pursuers

The airman described the moment the plane was struck and their immediate realization that it was a catastrophic hit, like “getting hit by a freight train.”

David Isaac
U.S. Air Force, U.S. Central Command
Two U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles conduct a combat air patrol in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, which works to compete strategically and deter Iran and its proxies, over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 23, 2024. Credit: U.S. Air Force.
(Sept. 14, 2026 / JNS)

Gratitude was a recurring theme in the first public interview of “Bravo,” the U.S. Air Force weapons-systems officer, whose two-seat F-15E was shot down over Iran and who was rescued on April 5 after spending 50 hours evading capture behind enemy lines.

Speaking to CBS News on “60 Minutes” on Sept. 13, “Bravo” said that he appreciated his pilot, “Alpha,” who rescued him when their plane was hit by a shoulder-fired missile in the middle of Iran, and to the men and women of the U.S. military who rescued him.

“I think it’s important for America to hear what we’re capable of and remember that there are thousands of Americans that are out protecting us and defending us every day, and I want to make sure that they get their due credit,” he told Norah O’Donnell.

“Bravo” described the moment the plane was struck and his immediate realization that it was a catastrophic hit, like “getting hit by a freight train.”

Normally, airmen make every effort to save the aircraft but in this case, it was impossible. “Alpha” ejected them. “Bravo” explained that there’s a delay of about two seconds in the ejection system to create a distance between the pilot and the weapons-systems officer, which is why they landed apart.

The ejection seat of “Bravo” was damaged in the blast, but it worked. He thanked the airmen who had prepared the seat. “It outperformed the design specifications, and I call that a testament to their professionalism,” he said.

Unfortunately, the blast damaged his parachute. “Bravo” described the moment he looked up and saw no parachute as “the most terrifying thing I’ve ever seen.” He paused even as he plummeted to earth to pray, “Lord, Your will be done, but if I’m getting through this, I need help.”

He started to pull and unfurl the parts of the parachute attached to his seat. “I never want to become a victim of my circumstances,” he said.

O’Donnell asked how fast he was going when he hit the ground. “Professionals, based on my description and the injuries that I had,” he said, “think I hit the ground going somewhere between 70 and 100 miles an hour.” He called it “a modern day miracle” and credited God for bringing him through that moment.

He sustained a broken back, broken arm, broken shoulder and sprained ankle, along with cuts and scrapes to his head and face. He prioritized his next steps, determined to first move away from the crash site.

“Bravo” had landed in a valley between mountain ridges and decided to climb one, thinking he’d be safer from potential captors if he moved to high ground. “My objectives were to get away from my landing site and then find the best concealment I could in order to do the other things, like communicate,” he said.

“Never let a lack of motivation put you on Iranian TV,” he said that he thought. “My worst fear was letting the team that was working so diligently to rescue me down. I knew that they were going to come. I knew that America, whether it was one day or one year, was going to uphold its promise and rescue me. I had to do my part to give them time to effect that rescue.”

His survival kit, included in his seat, was destroyed in the blast, but he had a survival vest that included “basic signaling equipment, communication equipment, a very minimal amount of water and a couple of other tools to help me survive.”

Once he found a hiding spot, he set about communicating with colleagues. “I’m hurt. I’m moving. God is good,” he wrote.

The Iranian government had put a bounty out on his head, and Iranians scoured the mountain ridges looking for him. They came within a few hundred yards of his position, he said.

Six hours into the crash, “Alpha” was rescued by U.S forces. “Bravo” could see the rescue from his ridge.

“It was the proudest dad moment of my life. With apologies to my kids, I was deployed with many of those men and women on that rescue operation as part of my unit,” he told CBS. “I know they build an ethos around doing extraordinary activities so that others may live, and to see it firsthand made me incredibly proud of them.”

Bravo also said that “it was a dad moment” because he was at the point in his career as a fighter pilot that he should be “getting fitted for my rocking chair.”

“60 Minutes” credited the CIA with playing a key role in Bravo’s rescue. It launched a strategy to deceive the Iranians and employed technology to pinpoint Bravo’s location.

During the rescue, two planes landed on a makeshift desert airstrip. They unloaded small helicopters to reach “Bravo” on the ridge several miles away. Two Air Force Para-rescue operators reached him, but he wasn’t out of danger. At the makeshift airstrip, the rescue plane’s landing gear became stuck in the sand, and the planes couldn’t take off. A special unit of the U.S. Air Force arrived to take “Bravo” and the more than 90 special operators out of Iran. The United States then bombed its own aircraft to prevent its technology from falling into Iranian hands.

“Bravo” became emotional when speaking of his call to his wife after his rescue. “I was really proud of her, grateful for the strength that she showed and I looked forward to seeing her again,” he said.

“I don’t believe Americans even realize just how much of a lifetime of effort goes into accomplishing something that seems like it happened overnight,” he said. “It was a miracle that all of those individuals chose to do what they did for their lifetime and for their profession, and I get to be the recipient of that hard work.”

He added that he was “evidence of real-life miracles and the incredible professionalism of the United States military.”

Defense and Security
David Isaac
David Isaac David Isaac
David Isaac, an expert on Jewish history, politics and current events, is an Israel bureau correspondent for JNS.
EXPLORE JNS
Evan R. Bernstein, CEO of B'nai B'rith International. Credit: Keren Peter/B'nai B'rith.
Feature
B’nai B’rith’s new CEO seeks ‘rebirth’ for oldest US Jewish organization
“It can’t just be business as usual,” Evan R. Bernstein told JNS. “We’re not done yet.”
September 14, 2026 07:44 PM
Andrew Bernard
Israel Defense Forces soldiers patrol an alleyway in the Old City of Hebron, in Judea, on Sept. 5, 2026. Photo by Mosab Shawer/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Judea: IDF arrests terrorist who planned Rosh Hashanah shooting
Abd al-Rahman intended to carry out the attack “in the immediate time frame.”
September 14, 2026 04:06 AM
JNS Staff
A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter is readied for flight aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy as the warship supports the U.S. blockade of Iran in regional waters. Credit: United States Central Command.
World News
Trump: If Iran had nukes, it would have ‘blown up’ Israel, Middle East and parts of Europe
The Islamic Republic was two weeks away from obtaining the bomb, according to the U.S. president.
Sept. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Moti Leitner, chairman of the Charedi Public Party, attends the launch in Beit Shemesh of the party’s election campaign ahead of the Israeli general election, Aug. 23, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
New ultra-Orthodox party seeks to challenge establishment with broader national agenda
The Charedi Public Party says it will protect full-time Torah study while supporting military or national service for ultra-Orthodox men who are not studying in yeshivahs, address math and English instruction in haredi schools.
Sept. 13, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Breaking News
18:41
California man pleads guilty to bombing courthouse in 2024
16:28
Mahmoud Khalil, others sue Columbia alleging anti-Palestinian bias
14:36
‘Free Palestine’ graffiti at student 9/11 memorial on California State University campus
14:33
Oil prices in US will drop ‘as soon as the military conflict with Iran is over,’ Trump says
14:27
United States sending weapons ‘daily’ to MidEast forces, Trump says
14:06
Saudi Arabia discovers 114 million tons of uranium ore in Medina
13:45
US ‘on top of’ Houthi activity in Red Sea, Vance says
13:01
Gulf states, Iran postpone talks
12:21
Sunni cleric, who was ‘active’ in fight against Zionism, reportedly killed in Iran
10:09
Netanyahu to depart for UN General Assembly on Sept. 23
09:44
Sakhnin man gets four years for transferring suspected terror funds to Judea and Samaria
08:52
IDF spokesman calls on ‘NAZA’ filmmakers to screen anti-Israel documentary in full
08:33
Israel blasts Norway over proposed ban on trade with Judea and Samaria towns
08:03
Israeli forces foil drug-smuggling attempt near Jordan border
07:42
Top Israel Police official admits seeking info on Netanyahu family from journalist
07:22
Top AfD official condemns death threats against Holocaust survivor
07:02
Iran accuses Austria of ‘blatant abuse of power’ over atomic chief’s exclusion
06:41
Israeli Foreign Ministry: Hamas planned to mark Oct. 7 anniversary ‘with more blood’
06:21
Norway proposal could impose 3 years in prison for Judea, Samaria trade
06:01
Munich Jewish leader threatened after call to ban AfD party
05:41
Sa’ar thanks Colombia’s president for synagogue visit
05:20
Netanyahu thanks Modi for Rosh Hashanah wishes, hails Israel-India ties
05:02
Herzog salutes Israeli windsurfing, judo champions
04:44
Israeli culture minister calls to strip citizenship from ‘NAZA’ filmmakers
04:21
Yehuda Aharon Widawski, Holocaust survivor, dies at 107
04:01
Likud pushes back on Kushner’s account of Gaza talks
03:52
Israel FM cites study finding anti-Israel bias in NYT Gaza coverage
03:41
IDF ‘categorically rejects’ ‘NAZA’ allegations, questions credibility of anonymous sources
03:21
Israeli FM raises PA terror payments with New Zealand counterpart
03:01
Huckabee on Arafat rejecting Clinton peace plan: ‘It was about killing Jews’
02:46
Judea: IDF arrests terrorist who planned Rosh Hashanah shooting
02:39
Trump: I dumped Tucker Carlson a few months ago
02:19
More than 200 pray on Temple Mount on Rosh Hashanah—NGO
01:59
CENTCOM forces blockading Iran divert 101 vessels
01:40
IDF kills two Hamas engineering-unit terrorists in Gaza City
01:25
Trump: Hamas now willing to give up its weapons
06:32
Netanyahu marks 25 years since 9/11: ‘We will defeat terror’
06:22
Ahead of Rosh Hashanah, MDA tallies 2 million emergency calls
06:11
Israeli forces arrest terrorist near Ramallah planning imminent attack
05:33
Sacha Baron Cohen to star in Tarantino’s first play
04:52
Top Fatah official says Palestinian elections will be delayed
04:44
Israeli security forces slay Hamas Khan Yunis Brigade commander
04:40
IDF thwarts preparations to smuggle weapons near Jordanian border
04:11
Rubio marks one year since Charlie Kirk killing
03:35
Dermer denies alleged pre-Oct. 7 Netanyahu-UAE warning call
03:10
Galilee tech education hub opens in Tel-Hai with Isaac Herzog
02:29
Herzog: On 9/11, Israel stands with America, its ‘greatest ally and friend’
02:08
Switzerland releases dossier on Josef Mengele
01:48
Trump has ‘no regrets’ over Iran war
01:18
US forces redirected 96 commercial vessels as part of Iran blockade
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / Think Twice
A referendum on Netanyahu or his opponents?
September 10, 2026 05:15 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Two screens, one choice: The lie of ‘NAZA’ and the truth of ‘Fauda’
Fiamma Nirenstein
Darcie Grunblatt. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
‘Wall Street Journal’ probes extremist Jews’ ideology while ignoring Jew-hatred at Palestinian Islamism core
Darcie Grunblatt