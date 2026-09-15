The media’s bloody hands

You have seen the segment so many times that you could cut it yourself, if your retina survived the perpetual repetition. It opens low on rubble and bent rebar. A mournful soundtrack plays throughout. A child’s sandal enters the frame; always a single sandal, never a pair. Then a slow pan to a woman in her 70s, telling the correspondent about the destroyed lemon tree, the burned wedding photographs, the grandson who wanted to be an engineer.

The correspondent’s voice drops half an octave. Cut to a small shape under a blanket, and the anchor returns and says, in an ironic and dismissive tone, non-delicately tinged with appropriately ironic outrage, that Israel claims that it was targeting “militants.”

If this sounds like cheap wine under a good label, it is because the media is always striving to concoct the perfect vintage, rooted in the foul-tasting formulae beloved by Jew-haters worldwide.

“Claims”: That single word carries the broadcast. The one piece of information that would make the pathos-heavy footage intelligible arrives at the end, in a subordinate clause, sneeringly attributed to the party the audience has spent decades being trained to hate. Human suffering on one side, a press release on the other.

What the segment mysteriously omits is the launcher in the building’s courtyard, the tunnel shaft under the stairwell, the command room in the hospital basement, the hostages held two streets away. Hamas has built its military doctrine around the certainty that Western cameras arrive after the strike and never before it, and the cameras have slavishly honored that bloody contract.

In the summer of 2025, Sky News and much of the British press discovered that the Israel Defense Forces had fenced in the village of Sinjil, with correspondents wondering aloud what could move a powerful state to brutally cage a quiet village. Anyone who drives on Route 60 knows why. Stones the size of melons come off an embankment into cars going 50 miles an hour, and so do firebombs. The fence went up after the attacks, not before.

None of this bad reporting is due to incompetence. On Oct. 17, 2023, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket fired toward Israel fell short and hit the parking lot of Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Within the hour, the world’s most powerful news organizations breathlessly reported that an Israeli airstrike had killed 500 people inside the hospital. Mobs formed in European capitals that night. Israel published intercepts, munitions analysis and aerial footage before the night was over, disproving the allegation, which mattered to no one because a rebuttal issued into a stadium of roiling outrage is heard not as a rebuttal but as an alibi. Nobody rioted in reverse.

The footage of civilian deaths was not a byproduct of war. The footage was the war.

Congress once understood this machinery in financial form. The Palestinian Authority built a salary structure around its murderers, indexed to the crime, so a man who slaughtered a family earned more, for life, than a man who wounded a soldier. This “pay for slay” policy is a career path, advertised to schoolboys and funded by the taxpayers whose countrymen those boys would later stab. Congress passed the Taylor Force Act—named for an American murdered by a Palestinian terrorist—to interdict the policy. The bill was proposed because if you pay for corpses, then you will receive corpses. The payment manufactures the next generation of killers.

The media runs an identical racket in a different currency. The murderer gets no stipend from a London newsroom. He receives something far more valuable: a worldwide wave of rage directed not at him but at his victims, along with the political profits that rage produces. Indeed, within two years of the largest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust, Western governments were racing one another to recognize a Palestinian state.

Slain Hamas senior leader Yahya Sinwar reportedly told his own commanders that civilian deaths in Gaza were necessary sacrifices. The footage of those deaths was not a byproduct of the war. The footage was the war. Every wave of coverage produces diplomatic rewards, and every reward instructs the next cell that mass murder is the most reliable investment available to a man with a rifle or a rock.

Pay-for-slay puts cash in a pocket. The nightly news puts a Palestinian flag at the United Nations. Both work for the same reason: human beings repeat whatever is reinforced. A well-spun, agenda-driven narrative does not take hold via judgment. It does so through the midbrain and the gut at once, seizing empathy, fear, anger and the hunger for “justice” before a single fact is examined. It then directs all that rage toward the target Western civilization has designated for nine centuries. The blood libel has never required evidence. It requires grief, a corpse and a narrator eager to omit that the Jews did not do it.

Then the audience takes to the streets. In 2025, two young embassy staffers were shot dead outside a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C., by a man shouting a slogan learned from the coverage. Jews were set on fire in Boulder, Colo.; a synagogue was burned in Melbourne, Australia; worshippers were attacked on Yom Kippur in Manchester, England. Every one of those attackers believed that he was stopping a massacre of children, and every one learned it from people with press credentials and editorial standards.

The defense is always the same: We cannot verify what happens inside Gaza; Israel restricts access; we report what we see. Yet somehow, while they cannot confirm who was in a building, they can confirm “genocide.” They cannot count combatants, but they publish Hamas casualty figures as though a health ministry run by terrorists were an office for national statistics. The humility is selective, and it points in one direction only, always embellished by the lone sandal and the mournful cello.

Taylor Force was murdered by a man who knew his family would be paid. The next Jew shot outside a museum will be murdered by a man who watched a broadcast. Congress attached consequences to the first. It is long past time to attach them to the second through funding conditions on state broadcasters, disclosure requirements for stringers working under terrorist supervision and liability for outlets that publish enemy casualty figures as fact while pursuing a biased agenda.

The media has made the oldest accusation in Europe respectable again—and given it production values.