Herzog calls for national unity at ceremony marking 70 years since Sinai Campaign
Israeli President Isaac Herzog called on Sunday for national unity, rebuilding public trust and healing divisions, speaking at a ceremony on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem marking 70 years since the 1956 Sinai Campaign (“Operation Kadesh”).
“Our national resilience is measured not only by our ability to stand against our enemies, but also by our ability to stand alongside one another,” Herzog said.
He praised the leadership of then-Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion during the campaign, drawing a parallel between the courage shown in 1956 and that shown by Israeli soldiers, security personnel and civilians since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.
ציינו הבוקר בהר הרצל 70 שנה למבצע קדש, שבו הפגין ראש הממשלה דוד בן-גוריון תעוזה בהנהגה וקיבל החלטות אמיצות, צבאיות ומדיניות שאפשרו לישראל תקופה של ביטחון יחסי והתמקדות בבניין המדינה.— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) November 8, 2026
בשלוש השנים הקשות שחלפו מאז שבעה באוקטובר, ראינו שוב את אותה רוח של גבורה, נחישות ומסירות נפש… pic.twitter.com/4ewruNIW7i