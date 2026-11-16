Herzog inaugurates new neighborhood in Ben-Gurion’s kibbutz

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday inaugurated a new neighborhood at Kibbutz Sde Boker in the Negev, where David Ben-Gurion spent his final years, as the Jewish state marked Ben-Gurion Day.

The neighborhood, named HaZeitim, is the first built in the community in decades, Herzog said on X. He said dozens of families will move in soon.

Herzog called the construction a fulfillment of Ben-Gurion’s vision “for the Negev and for the entire State of Israel,” through “settlement, growth and building the land.”

In the post, Herzog congratulated Ramat HaNegev Regional Council head Eran Doron and KKL-JNF chairman Eyal Ostrinsky. He also thanked the Construction and Housing Ministry, the World Zionist Organization’s Settlement Division “and above all the new residents.”