Herzog welcomes five ambassadors in Jerusalem

President Isaac Herzog on Monday received the diplomatic credentials of the new ambassadors to Israel of Austria, France, Ghana, the Netherlands and Rwanda, in a series of ceremonies at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

In turn, the president received the credentials of Rwanda’s Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Bayingana, France’s Christophe Parisot, Austria’s Arad Benkö, the Netherlands’ Stella Ronner-Grubačić and Ghana’s Evelyn Korantemaa Ofosu-Amable as they took up their posts, according to the presidency.

Sitting next to the Rwandan diplomat, Herzog highlighted the warm friendship and growing cooperation between the African nation and the Jewish state in many fields, including innovation, agriculture, development and education.

President @Isaac_Herzog received the diplomatic credentials of the new Ambassador of Rwanda to Israel, Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Bayingana, at the President’s Residence this morning.



President Herzog highlighted the warm friendship and growing cooperation between Israel and Rwanda in… pic.twitter.com/PlOXyESRkF — Office of the President of Israel (@IsraelPresident) October 26, 2026

Herzog and Parisot discussed the significant historical ties between Israel and France, the presidency said. The head of state affirmed the “importance of overcoming the challenges in these relations, reinvigorating bilateral ties across a range of fields, and building a new path forward.”

President @Isaac_Herzog received the diplomatic credentials of France’s new Ambassador to Israel, Christophe Parisot, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem today.



They discussed the significant historical ties between Israel and France. President Herzog affirmed the… pic.twitter.com/q8s8W5BTSJ — Office of the President of Israel (@IsraelPresident) October 26, 2026

Speaking with the Austrian envoy, Herzog expressed appreciation for the warm friendship between the two countries, as well as their close cooperation in innovation, science, technology, trade, tourism and security. He commended Austria’s ongoing commitment to the fight against antisemitism and to Holocaust remembrance, the presidency noted.

President @Isaac_Herzog welcomed the new Ambassador of Austria to Israel, Arad Benkö.



President Herzog expressed his appreciation for the warm friendship between Israel and Austria and their close cooperation in innovation, science, technology, trade, tourism, and security.… pic.twitter.com/WSHZqAXe1u — Office of the President of Israel (@IsraelPresident) October 26, 2026

France would consider sanctioning Israeli goods

Israeli-French ties have been strained ever since the Hamas-led attacks in the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023.

On Sept. 8, France led 11 other countries in an announcing that they would sanction, or consider sanctioning, goods from Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria in response to what they said is the Israeli government’s actions that undermine a “two-state solution.”

The countries singled out the marketing tenders for the E1 housing development project in Ma’ale Admuim, a city outside Jerusalem.

“Today, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom confirm their intention to introduce national and/or support European restrictions on trade in goods with settlements which are illegal under international law, or that they are actively considering these and other measures,” the group stated.

On Sept. 5, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that France “has done more for the Palestinian cause than any other country since Oct. 7.” That prompted harsh-worded criticism from Israelis and French Jews.