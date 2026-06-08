Huckabee: ‘Mothership of Satan is in Tehran’

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee wrote on Monday that the “mothership of Satan is in Tehran,” after the Iranian regime launched renewed ballistic missile attacks on the Jewish state.

“Iran fired missiles at Israel last night & early today. The missile alerts sounded at 6am in Jerusalem. They were intercepted thank God!” the envoy wrote on X.

“Iran & its proxy agents of evil want to incinerate America & Israel,” added Huckabee.

In another post, the ambassador said he heard “loud booms overhead” as he was rushed to a bomb shelter.

“Hopefully it’s the interception. Another day we live under threat of crazed Iranian regime,” he tweeted.

Iran fired missiles at Israel last night & early today. The missile alerts sounded at 6am in Jerusalem. They were intercepted thank God! Iran & its proxy agents of evil want to incinerate America & Israel. Mothership of Satan is in Tehran. — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 8, 2026

Air-raid sirens sounded repeatedly across northern Israel and Samaria overnight Sunday and into Monday morning as Iran fired missile targeting the country, including the Jerusalem area.

The Israel Defense Forces said most of the projectiles were intercepted, and no injuries were reported.

A missile struck Samaria, damaging three homes, according to preliminary assessments by emergency responders.