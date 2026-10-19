Huckabee opens first international Judea Conference in Hebron Hills

An international conference aimed at strengthening support for Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria opened on Sunday at the ancient site of Susya in the Hebron Hills, with U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee delivering the keynote address.

The inaugural Judea Conference brings together Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli, ministry Director-General Avi Cohen-Scali, local council leaders, diplomats and representatives of international organizations. Huckabee’s appearance marked his first visit to the Hebron Hills.

Organized by the Hebron Hills Regional Council’s International Desk in partnership with the Hebron Local Council, the conference aims to expand international ties with Jewish communities in the region and counter efforts to delegitimize Israel.

“Hebron and its surrounding area are not only the cradle of the Jewish people’s history and identity, but also a strategic bridge to the entire world,” said Hebron Hills Regional Council head Eliram Azulay.

Cohen-Scali said the ministry works with 12 local authorities in Judea and Samaria, providing advocacy tours and digital training programs.

“We will continue to strengthen the region, support the local authorities in this vital struggle, and fight against delegitimization,” he said.