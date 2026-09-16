More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Huckabee: U.S. fights Iran for itself, not Israel

The ambassador rejected genocide and apartheid accusations, but condemned intimidation by radical Israelis in Judea and Samaria.

Huckabee
Mike Huckabee, U.S. ambassador to Israel, meets with Israeli President Isaac Herzog (not pictured) in the ambassador’s office on July 2, 2026. Credit: David Azagury/U.S. embassy Jerusalem.
(Sept. 16, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee in an interview published on Wednesday rejected the notion that the United States was fighting Iran to defend Israel, arguing it was for America’s own defense.

In the interview with Israeli outlet Ynet, Huckabee also dismissed the accusations that Israel was an “apartheid state” or guilty of genocide, but condemned what he called intimidation by radical Israelis who live in Judea and Samaria.

On Iran, Huckabee said: “America has never defended Israel. Not one time since 1948 has America ever put boots on the ground for Israel. “When we are partnering against Iran, we’re not defending Israel; we’re defending the United States. Israel is maybe the appetizer, but we’re the entree.”

Huckabee pushed back against the narrative according to which U.S. President Donald Trump was strong-armed or misled into the conflict by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I disagree with the idea that he was nudged in or led or pushed or deceived. That simply didn’t happen,” said Huckabee. “Nobody pushed President Trump into anything. Nobody misled him into anything,” he said, adding: “He did it from his own volition.”

Asked specifically about the decision to go to war against Iran on Feb. 28, Huckabee said: “He didn’t do that because Israel was over here begging, saying, ‘Please help us, we can’t handle it.’ Israel never begged anything. Israel never pushed President Trump into engaging.” Trump did it “because he sees Iran as a threat to America and to Americans,” Huckabee added.

On the U.S. partnership with Israel, Huckabee said: “We’re partners. We work incredibly close together, more than most people will ever, ever understand.” He added: “I’d like to believe that people in America largely, mostly recognize Israel is an incredibly valuable, important strategic partner, not just an ally, but a partner.”

The relationship between Netanyahu and Trump is “still strong and solid,” with both leaders speaking regularly, he said, and maintaining a personal relationship built over years.

Regarding the threat posed by Iran, he said that “from Iran they can hit London, Paris, Berlin, Brussels, Rome, Athens. Pretty much all of Europe. I was shocked that there was not a greater level of reaction from throughout Europe when that was evident once they hit Cyprus.” In early March, a drone hit the RAF Akrotiri base, British officials said. Several drones were intercepted near Cyprus, in incidents that were widely attributed to Iran.

Asked about Israel’s general election in October, Huckabee said that the U.S.-Israel relationship “is not built upon the next election, it’s built upon our mutual interest.”

U.S. policy, he continued, “is that a decision for the voters of Israel to make. It’s not the U.S. position to say this is how the government ought to look after October any more than it would be for Israel to say this is who we want you to vote for.”

Huckabee also spoke about an incident earlier this month in which he filmed an Israeli entering a local property in a Palestinian village.

“It was one of those things that I felt like people needed to understand,” he said. The Israeli, he said, “was not protecting or guarding his property. He was actually encroaching on someone else’s.”

Huckabee added: “It’s perfectly legitimate to protect your own property. That’s something every person has a right to do. But what they don’t have a right to do is to go to someone else’s property and to drive around on it and to potentially intimidate or frighten people as to why you’re there.”

He added however that he had never attributed such actions to all settlers. “In fact, I say they’re not settlers, they’re unsettlers,” he said of law-breaking Israelis in Judea and Samaria. Many of those involved, he added, do not live in the West Bank at all.

“Probably 99.9%” of Israelis in Judea and Samaria are “responsible people” who’ve “built beautiful communities,” he said, citing Ma’ale Adumim and Efrat. “They’re just wonderful places where people live and they just want to raise their families.”

International media are overly eager to label anything that happens in Judea and Samaria as “extreme settler violence,” but “It’s not accurate,” he said, and it “besmirches” most residents, he said.

Asked whether the United States would investigate cases of violence in Judea and Samaria said to involve U.S. citizens, Huckabee said: “We are guests in a foreign country. The U.S. government does not have the authority to investigate criminal activity or adjudicate criminal activity.”

On allegations that Israel was carrying out ethnic cleansing or genocide in Gaza, Huckabee said: “I know of no one in a position of genuine authority who is for the forced displacement of anyone in Gaza. But I also find it incredible that some people seem to be in favor of forcing people to stay in Gaza who would like to leave. Why would there be such a desire to imprison people and to hold them hostage in a place that they no longer wish to live?”

Huckabee said that all the interlocutors he’s spoken to, “from the prime minister to the president, [have] been crystal clear: no one’s going to be forced to leave. But neither should anyone be forced to remain who would like to leave and start a new life somewhere else.”

On the genocide allegation, he said: “How do you commit genocide when you’re sending 700 trucks of supplies and food in? Israel deserves credit for ensuring that happens. They don’t get the credit. They’re accused of genocide.”

Hamas, Huckabee said, has surrendered zero weapons so far despite agreeing to a ceasefire that called for its disarmament. “Not one gun, not one bullet, not one bomb, not one rocket” has been given over, he said. “They have no intention of voluntarily doing it. At least they haven’t given any demonstration of it.”

Huckabee also dismissed the apartheid allegation against Israel.

“Twenty percent of the population is Arab. Arabs serve in the Knesset. Arabs sometimes are the CEO of the largest bank in Israel. Arabs are on the Supreme Court. Arabs serve in the military. They vote, so it’s nonsense,” he said.

On reports that Israel had an anti-Christian problem, Huckabee said: “I live here. I’ve been coming here for 53 years. I’m a Christian. I’ve never been heckled. I’ve never been spat upon. You cannot blame a country of 10 million people for the actions of a very small minority of thugs who do terrible things.”

Huckabee also praised the United Arab Emirates for its religious tolerance, and welcomed increased trade between it and Israel. “A person can walk around Abu Dhabi, Dubai wearing a yarmulke and nobody’s going to attack them or even scream at them. I think they’re the gold standard.” With regard to whether Saudi Arabia was on course to normalize relations with Israel, he said only the kingdom could answer that.

Asked whether he supports the two-state solution that the Trump Administration reaffirmed as a desirable outcome in its 20-point plan last year, Huckabee said: “It’s a great question, but it’s not one that I have the solid answer to because I don’t get to make the policy that determines it. When the president makes a firm decision about that, I’ll let you know.”

Gaza Strip Iran U.S.-Israel Relations
EXPLORE JNS
Operation Epic Fury Iran
U.S. News
Iran war cost $33 billion as of late June, per Pentagon inspector general report
“The munitions expenditure in ‘Operation Epic Fury’ has resulted in strategic inventory shortfalls and revealed industrial base bottlenecks for munitions resupply,” the report states.
September 15, 2026 04:46 PM
Andrew Bernard
A Magen48 team training together with the IDF. Courtesy of Magen48.
Israel News
3 years after Oct. 7, Israel has overhauled the defense of Gaza border communities
In a briefing with JNS, IDF Southern Command details strengthened local security squads, new reserve forces, advanced technology and training aimed at preventing another massacre.
September 16, 2026 01:52 AM
Josh Hasten
Director Ari Daniel Pinchot attends a screening of “Follow Me: The Yoni Netanyahu Story” at the Museum of Modern Art on April 29, 2012 in New York City. Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images.
Jewish Life
New platform aims to help Jewish creators reach audiences worldwide
The SHOOQ network aims to link Jewish storytellers with investors keen to bring their creations to fruition.
Sept. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
USPS
U.S. News
USPS probing apparent Hartford staffer caught on video saying ‘Jewish garbage’
The independent executive branch agency told JNS that the behavior is “not acceptable” and the incident is being “fully investigated.”
Sept. 14, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
Breaking News
06:01
Deri urges judicial reform after High Court blocks Rabbi Ovadia Yosef conference
05:40
Top EU exec calls Israel E-1 plan ‘illegal’ and “unacceptable”
05:19
COGAT coordinates entry of 20,000 winter tents into Gaza
04:58
Vance defends Trump’s Iran policy as ‘responsible course of action’
04:37
Iranian foreign minister meets Chinese counterpart in Beijing
04:16
Zohar asks Shin Bet to examine sources behind ‘NAZA’ film
03:46
Strait of Hormuz transits drop to four, far below average
03:25
Miliband: ‘Nothing can justify’ Israel’s actions in Gaza
02:57
IDF chief: Defending troops from ‘baseless lies’ a ‘national and international mission’
02:37
Vance: US cannot let Mideast policy be ‘subservient’ to Israel
02:17
IDF general: Hamas opponents ‘unable to influence reality’ in Gaza
01:52
US updates Saudi travel advisory, maintains Level 3 warning
01:34
Saudi Arabia: Houthi drone intercepted heading toward Mecca
01:08
Israeli chief rabbis set ‘kapparot’ at 30 shekels ahead of Yom Kippur
17:08
House tables resolution to impeach Trump
17:08
Rubio talks regional security with Syrian counterpart
16:18
US agency announces $1.5 million in funding for Alabama, Kansas, West Virginia faith groups to fight substance abuse
16:07
Israel says it hit Hamas commander of Rafah Brigade
14:58
Damaged Saudi oil pipeline will operate ‘in days,’ US energy secretary says
13:45
Rubio decries Iranian attacks in talk with Omani foreign minister
13:27
Massie moves to impeach Hegseth for Iran war
13:21
Pennsylvania man charged with securing gun to commit ISIS terror attack
12:24
US military hosts Jordanian army at Colorado training
10:51
Mum’s the word from El-Sayed a week after call for him to defend Jews, Michigan rabbis say
10:45
Strong US economy has let it wage ‘greatest economic isolation campaign’ in history against Iran, Bessent says
08:42
Smotrich, Rothman to unveil plan for next phase of judicial reform
08:23
Former hostage Liri Albag calls for expulsion of ‘NAZA’ director
08:03
More than 50 Jewish groups declare anti-Zionism antisemitic
07:44
Fugitive member of Palestine Action convicted over 2024 Elbit break-in
07:27
COGAT: More than 24,000 tons of medical supplies entered Gaza since ceasefire
07:03
Netanyahu to Eisenkot: Cancel surplus-vote deal with Yair Golan over ‘NAZA’ film
06:46
Democrats Party seeks to bar Ben-Gvir’s party from Knesset election
06:34
Samaria: IDF arrests Palestinian taxi driver after suspected ramming
06:24
Air-raid alerts activated in Mecca amid Houthi escalation
06:07
IDF strikes kill two Hamas terror commanders
05:45
UKMTO: Ship hit by ‘unknown projectile’ in Strait of Hormuz
05:24
Iran security council secretary: No talks with US until Tehran’s conditions met
05:08
Dolphin returned to sea by Tel Aviv beachgoers despite injury risk
04:43
Danon marks Abraham Accords anniversary with call to expand ‘circle of peace’
04:25
Poll: 72% of Jewish Israelis reject Gaza pullout without buffer zone
04:07
Israeli Health Ministry issues winter guidelines, urges early flu shots
03:46
IDF destroys 32 Hezbollah rockets in Southern Lebanon aimed at Israel
03:28
Saudi crown prince meets CENTCOM chief as Houthi attacks intensify
03:03
Hormuz shipping traffic drops to four commodity vessels
02:48
Herzog attends Selichot prayers at Western Wall
02:27
Shin Bet, police arrest Arab-Israeli teen accused of planning terror attack
02:05
IDF chief orders measures against ‘blood libel’ film ‘NAZA’
01:44
Pentagon watchdog: Iran war caused US munitions shortfall
01:26
Israel arrests senior Fatah terrorist operative in Tulkarem
18:41
California man pleads guilty to bombing courthouse in 2024
More Updates
JNS TV
Click photo to download. A Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) protest against Israel in Melbourne, Australia, on June 5, 2010. The Jewish community community needs to conduct a thorough audit of the impact of Operation Protective Edge inside and outside the Middle East, writes Ben Cohen. Credit: Mohamed Ouda via Wikimedia Commons.
JNS TV / Judeacation
Europe targets Israeli communities with trade bans and prison threats
September 16, 2026 05:40 AM
Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Two screens, one choice: The lie of ‘NAZA’ and the truth of ‘Fauda’
Fiamma Nirenstein
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The suicide of American Jewish leadership
Benjamin Kerstein