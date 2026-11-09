IDF arrests 10 suspected terrorists over attack plot in Samaria
(Nov. 9, 2026 / JNS)
Israeli security forces arrested 10 suspected terrorists in northern Samaria on Monday morning for allegedly establishing a terrorist network and planning an attack on Israeli civilians, the Israel Defense Forces said.
IDF soldiers and Border Police officers, acting on intelligence from the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet), conducted coordinated raids at several locations near the Palestinian town of Arraba, southwest of Jenin.
The suspects were transferred for further questioning, the military said.