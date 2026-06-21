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IDF chief: Lebanon ceasefire fragile, readiness high

Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said that the IDF is staying on high alert along the northern border, vowed to defend civilians and resume operations against Hezbollah if the truce collapses.

JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir attends a briefing in a command center in Southern Lebanon on June 21, 2026, as the IDF continues operations near the border with Hezbollah. Credit: IDF.
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir attends a briefing in a command center in Southern Lebanon, as the IDF continues operations against Hezbollah in the security zone, June 21, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(June 21, 2026 / JNS)

The military will maintain high readiness along the northern border despite a ceasefire with Hezbollah, as forces continue operations in Southern Lebanon, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said on Sunday.

Zamir spoke during a situational assessment in Southern Lebanon with OC Northern Command Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, 91st Division commander Brig. Gen. Yuval Gaz and brigade commanders operating in the field, the IDF said.

“Our objective remains clear, defending the communities in northern Israel and Israeli civilians,” Zamir said, adding that ongoing operations in the Ali al-Taher and Beaufort areas are intended to support that goal.

He warned that the ceasefire “is fragile” and said the IDF is prepared to quickly resume combat operations if required, with all resources allocated to the mission.

Zamir said Hezbollah had suffered “a severe and significant blow,” including the recent neutralization of mid-level commanders in its Badr Unit, and vowed to prevent the Iranian-backed terrorist group from reestablishing itself along Israel’s borders.

The Badr Unit is responsible for the area north of the Litani River extending toward Sidon, and forms Hezbollah’s so-called “second line of defense.”

(The Aziz Unit is responsible for Hezbollah’s western sector south of the Litani, including the Tyre area. Its Nasr Unit is deployed in the eastern sector south of the Litani, from Bint Jbeil eastward.)

The general paid tribute to fallen troops, including Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, and praised the 401st Brigade for its resilience despite losses, saying it “cannot be stopped.”

The IDF said Zamir expressed appreciation for troops’ “steadfastness, dedication and operational achievements” amid ongoing multi-front fighting.

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