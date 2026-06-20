IDF names two soldiers KIA in Southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces cleared for publication on Saturday night the names of two soldiers who were slain in Southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

Staff Sgt. Yoav Klein, 21, from Herzliya, a soldier in the 52nd Battalion of the 401st Armored Brigade was killed when his tank was attacked overnight Friday, in an incident in which three other soldiers also died. One of the slain men was previously identified as Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, 32, from Kibbutz Beit HaShita. The names of the remaining two have not yet been released for publication.

The other slain soldier whose name was released for publication on Saturday night was Master Sgt. Nir Ben Ari, 21, from Moshav Kerem Maharal and the Maglan Unit of the Commando Brigade.

IDF Master Sgt. Nir Ben Ari, 21, from Kerem Maharal, was killed in action in Southern Lebanon. Credit: IDF.

The IDF did not specify when he was killed, but said that two other soldiers were severely wounded and an officer was moderately wounded by enemy fire in the same incident.

The wounded men were evacuated to the hospital and their families were notified about their condition, the military said.