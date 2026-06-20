Leiter: Hezbollah fired over 170 projectiles at Israel, IDF soldiers in 24 hours

Hezbollah has launched a total of 147 rockets, 20 UAVs and nine anti-tank missiles at Israel and at soldiers deployed to the security zone in Southern Lebanon in the last 24 hours, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter revealed on Saturday.

Leiter listed 13 villages from which the Iranian-backed terrorist organization carried out its attacks. According to the diplomat, they are: Kfar Sir, Al-Zaharani, Khirbat a-Dwir, Tufakhta, Mazraat a-Daudia, Tul, Kharouf, Jouaiyya, Kfar Riman, Kfar Fila, Joubaa, Mazraat a-Kamata and Kharet a-Nabbaa.

“Hezbollah are terrorists. Hezbollah lies. Hezbollah is Iran’s long arm and they don’t want a cease fire,” Leiter said.

Kfar Sir, Al-Zaharani, Khirbat a-Dwir, Tufakhta, Mazraat a-Daudia, Tul, Kharouf, Jouaiyya, Kfar Riman, Kfar Fila, Joubaa, Mazraat a-Kamata, Kharet a-Nabbaa.



These are all villages in southern Lebanon. From these villages they fire into the yellow zone and into Israel.



147… — Ambassador Yechiel (Michael) Leiter (@yechielleiter) June 20, 2026

In an earlier tweet, the ambassador blamed Hezbollah for breaking the ceasefire.

“Terrorists lie. Hezbollah is a terrorist organization. Hezbollah lies. Iran is using its proxy to extract concessions. That is the modus operandi of the murderous regime in Tehran. Don’t be fooled,” he said.

𝐇𝐞𝐳𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐡 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞, 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐈𝐬𝐫𝐚𝐞𝐥.



Terrorists lie.



Hezbollah is a terrorist organization.



Hezbollah lies.



Iran is using its proxy to extract concessions. That is the modus operandi of the murderous regime in Tehran.



Don't be… — Ambassador Yechiel (Michael) Leiter (@yechielleiter) June 20, 2026

Israel has agreed to implement a ceasefire in Lebanon in the wake of the Memorandum of Understanding signed last week between the U.S. and Iran.

Discussions between the latter two parties were scheduled to take place in Switzerland on Friday, but were postponed after a deadly flare-up in Lebanon over the weekend.

The top command center of the Iran Armed Forces announced on Saturday that it is again shutting maritime transit in the Strait of Hormuz, citing hostilities in Lebanon as the driver of the measure, according to Reuters.