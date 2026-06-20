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News   Israel News

Leiter: Hezbollah fired over 170 projectiles at Israel, IDF soldiers in 24 hours

“Hezbollah is Iran’s long arm and they don’t want a cease fire,” the ambassador said.

JNS Staff
Yechiel Leiter, Israel's ambassador to the United States, speaks to the media after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Nada Hamadeh, Lebanon's ambassador to the United States, outside the U.S. State Department in Washington, D.C., April 14, 2026. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
Yechiel Leiter, Israel’s ambassador to the United States, speaks to reporters after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Nada Hamadeh, Lebanon’s ambassador to the United States, outside the State Department in Washington, D.C., April 14, 2026. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
(June 20, 2026 / JNS)

Hezbollah has launched a total of 147 rockets, 20 UAVs and nine anti-tank missiles at Israel and at soldiers deployed to the security zone in Southern Lebanon in the last 24 hours, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter revealed on Saturday.

Leiter listed 13 villages from which the Iranian-backed terrorist organization carried out its attacks. According to the diplomat, they are: Kfar Sir, Al-Zaharani, Khirbat a-Dwir, Tufakhta, Mazraat a-Daudia, Tul, Kharouf, Jouaiyya, Kfar Riman, Kfar Fila, Joubaa, Mazraat a-Kamata and Kharet a-Nabbaa.

“Hezbollah are terrorists. Hezbollah lies. Hezbollah is Iran’s long arm and they don’t want a cease fire,” Leiter said.

In an earlier tweet, the ambassador blamed Hezbollah for breaking the ceasefire.

“Terrorists lie. Hezbollah is a terrorist organization. Hezbollah lies. Iran is using its proxy to extract concessions. That is the modus operandi of the murderous regime in Tehran. Don’t be fooled,” he said.

Israel has agreed to implement a ceasefire in Lebanon in the wake of the Memorandum of Understanding signed last week between the U.S. and Iran.

Discussions between the latter two parties were scheduled to take place in Switzerland on Friday, but were postponed after a deadly flare-up in Lebanon over the weekend.

The top command center of the Iran Armed Forces announced on Saturday that it is again shutting maritime transit in the Strait of Hormuz, citing hostilities in Lebanon as the driver of the measure, according to Reuters.

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