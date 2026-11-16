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News   Israel News

IDF chief: Military needs more combat soldiers, broader enlistment

JNS Staff
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, center, speaks with troops during a visit to Israel’s border with Jordan, Nov. 11, 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, center, speaks with troops during a visit to Israel’s border with Jordan, Nov. 11, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(Nov. 16, 2026 / JNS)

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir reiterated on Monday that the Israel Defense Forces needs more combat soldiers, calling for expanded military service across all sectors of society.

“The IDF must expand, and the IDF is short of combat soldiers. That has not changed,” he said. “This is a clear operational necessity.”

Speaking at a ceremony in Sde Boker marking 53 years since the death of Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, Zamir linked his call to Ben-Gurion’s vision of a “people’s army,” emphasizing that the military should draw from all segments of society. “Expanding military service to all sectors of Israeli society will allow the operational burden to be distributed more evenly,” he said, adding that it would significantly ease the pressure on reservists.

“Ben-Gurion saw the IDF as a force that unites the Israeli mosaic,” Zamir said. “We are all partners in this mission, we all share the privilege of defending the country, and we are all part of the Israeli mosaic.”

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