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IDF chief: Troops must be ready for ‘rapid changes and surprise’

JNS Staff
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visits a Gaza Division command exercise at the division’s headquarters, Oct. 20, 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visits a Gaza Division command exercise at the division’s headquarters, Oct. 20, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(Nov. 11, 2026 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said on Wednesday that the military must be ready for “rapid change and surprise” on all fronts, speaking during a visit to the country’s eastern border.

Zamir said the military’s preparedness stands “alongside the need for intelligence warnings.”

“In every sector, we must maintain a high level of alertness, stay ahead of threats, and ensure the defense of our borders and citizens,” the military chief said.

Zamir visited military posts along the border with Jordan and toured a barrier being built on the eastern frontier.

He called the Jordan Valley “the eastern defensive wall of the State of Israel.” Control of the area, he said, is an “essential component of our national security and strategic depth.”

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